What happened to Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla who died at 40
Sidharth Shukla, a famous Bollywood actor and Instagram influencer, died Thursday at the age of 40. The Indian reality TV star is said to have suffered a heart attack, although the cause of death has not been confirmed.
Sidharth was rushed to hospital on Thursday and declared dead at the facility, a doctor said. It was not immediately clear if he had any known health issues or pre-existing conditions that made him vulnerable to heart attacks. Nor has it been reported what Sidharth Shukla was doing before he was rushed to hospital.
A chief medical officer at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai said The times of Hindustan this early reports indicate that he died of a heart attack. The doctor clarified that we will not be able to confirm the cause of his death, however, until we have completed the autopsy.
The popular indian personality recently posted a tribute to frontline workers, thanking #TheHeroesWeOwe. The tribute Instagram post garnered nearly a million likes and is now filled with comments from shocked fans who were devastated by the cast’s deaths.
To all frontline warriors, a heartfelt thank you! He wrote on the post. You risk your life, work countless hours, and comfort patients who might not be with their families. You really are the bravest! Being on the front lines may not be easy, but we really appreciate your efforts.
The post appeared to be a promotion for the Mumbai Dairies, which will soon be featured on Amazon Prime. According tog to the Instagram post, the show is an ode to these superheroes in white capes, to the nursing staff, and to their countless sacrifices. Trailers for the show dropped on August 25.
Sidharth Shuklas’ latest Instagram post was filled with comments from grieving fans and friends on Thursday. A user, named Unseen Friend, who considers himself an ordinary guy who is Bollywood’s favorite friend, wrote a tribute message on the post.
Man this is really heartbreaking user wrote. Makes me think kya karu itna mehnat karke when you don’t even know if you can see tomorrow or not. It is really unfair.
Underneath that comment was a RIP cacophony of seemingly inconsolable fans. Sidharth left a huge legacy, having gained popularity in India for his acting roles and reality TV appearances.
Sidharth Shukla made his leap into acting in 2008, after appearing on shows like Aahat, I love you Zindagi, and CID. He then moved on to the big leagues, having played a supporting role in the Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Karan Johar produced the film.
After his Bollywood debut, Sidharth moved on to reality TV. In 2019, he won season 13 of the Indian competition show Great leader, which is based on the American Big Brother. Reports claimed he was also on Big Boss 14, Season 6 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and hosted India has talent. He was also on Khatron Ke Khiladi, the Indian version of Fear factor.
Sidharth Shukla also had huge success on Instagram. As of Thursday, he had 3.9 million followers on the platform. In his biography, he listed himself as an actor and model.
Tributes poured in on Twitter for the late actor. The official Twitter account of the reality show Great leader wrote that some people come into our lives and leave footprints. What we once loved can never be lost. With heavy hearts and wet eyes, we say goodbye, you will be a part of us, always, forever, and more. Sid, we will miss you.
