“The beautiful world, where are you?” By Sally Rooney: NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO

Sally Rooney’s third exceptionally skillful novel in five years takes its title from a line from a poem by Friedrich Schiller, which Schubert set to music in 1819. “Beautiful world, where are you? is a question that her two main female characters, college best friends now in their early 30s, repeatedly grapple with in their struggles to understand how they should live and find meaning in a troubled world that is become increasingly unsustainable on many levels ecologically, economically, ethically and emotionally.

It is also a question which, in various permutations, has come to fuel more and more contemporary fictions, including that of Jenny Offill. Time and Ali Smith’s recent seasonal quartet of topical novels. Like Smith, Rooney seeks beauty and manages to find it in a reassuring way. This is part of its considerable appeal. But so does the sincerity with which she writes about class issues, mental health, and ups and downs. His unadorned prose is rich in conversations that are both plaintive and ironic, revealing and devious. In addition, there are Rooney’s now famous sex scenes, some of the most moving you will find in contemporary literary fiction.

Beautiful world focuses on four characters, the two best friends and the two men with whom they test new romantic relationships. Alice Kelleher is a wildly successful Irish novelist who, following a nervous breakdown, has rented a secluded and “chaotically huge” old parsonage three hours from Dublin, on the outskirts of a coastal town where she knows no one. . Felix Brady, a local she meets on an unsuccessful first date after logging into Tinder, has ruined her life and unfortunately ended up working in a large shipping warehouse.

Intertwined with their story is that of Eileen Lydon, a hyper-intellectual and ridiculously low-paid editorial assistant at a Dublin literary journal where she spends her days inserting missing periods between the initials of WH Auden. Armed with a painful breakup, she seeks solace in the company of her oldest friend, Simon Costigan, a parliamentary assistant who over the years has casually stepped out of a string of much younger women. Simon has been a light in her often unhappy life since her early childhood and she loath to risk losing her devoted friendship over a serious relationship that could go wrong.

Rooney’s characters are clever and deep, but also flawed, often infuriating, and woefully insecure. Socially challenged and constantly stumbled into the minefields of intimacy, they yearn for connection, including sex, but too often sabotage even promising relationships.

Beautiful world is structurally more complex and innovative than Conversations with friends and Normal people not always effectively with shifts between cold, detached perspectives and more intimate views of the often lively and emotionally charged interactions of its four characters. At one point, she highlights the stark contrast between the lives of Alice and Felix by alternating them sentence by sentence as they each spend an ordinary working day Alice on a phone call with her agent discussing the invitations to literary festivals and universities, Felix scanning and sorting packages at the warehouse.

Prior to meeting Felix, Alice’s primary social contact involved meaty email exchanges with Eileen. These philosophical missives on the state of the planet and contemporary fiction serve as a basic dialectic at the heart of Beautiful world. “Dear Eileen,” Alice wrote from the start, “You must know that our correspondence is my way of hanging on to life, taking notes on it, and thus preserving something of my otherwise almost worthless existence, if not entirely worthless on this rapidly degenerating planet. “

Social deaf, Alice complains to her struggling best friend about the intrusion of success. “I can’t believe I should put up with these things, have articles written about me, see my picture on the internet, and read comments about myself.” Attention, she writes, “made me hate myself to an almost unbearable degree.”

Alice can share many characteristics with her creator, but don’t make the mistake of confusing them. In fact, Rooney dares us not to, while Alice lashes out at readers who think they know her from her novels.

What elevates her work is … her bizarre ability to woo us by capturing the emotional risks, power games, communication issues, ups and downs, hard work, and the mixed feelings that come with so much of our businesses.



Alice’s contempt for herself stems in part from the fact that she finds her work “morally and politically worthless” because her books “invest energy in the banalities of sex and friendship when civilization human face in the face of collapse “. Eileen, who also sees herself as a failure at 29 because she’s still single and hasn’t done more in her life, brushes off Alice’s harsh self-criticism. In a wonderful passage, she argues that the fact that people and contemporary literature like Alice focus on relationships is a sign that “we loved each other too much and found ourselves too interesting. And I like that about the humanity, and in fact that is precisely the reason why I wish we would survive because we are stupid to each other. “

Whether or not Rooney shares his characters’ reservations about writing romantic tragicomedies in a world in which millions of people suffer is debatable. What elevates her work isn’t just the penetration of discussions like these, but her eerie ability to captivate us by capturing emotional risks, power games, communication issues, ups and downs, the hard work and mixed feelings that accompany so many of our businesses, including changing relationships. .

Beautiful people, where are you? Great literature like this bears witness to this abundantly, which celebrates, among other things, the considerable consolations of love and friendship.