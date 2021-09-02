The Bollywood Reality TV Star Was 40DEK





Sidharth shukla, model, actor and reality TV star, has died at the age of 40, according to Colors TV, the broadcaster where the native of India worked. At Colors, we are saddened and devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla, the channel tweeted on Thursday, September 2. He will be sorely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us and the entire industry. In 2005, he won the title of best model in the world. Shukla has appeared in numerous movies and reality TV shows over the years, including broken but beautiful 3, Balika vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He made his acting debut in 2008 in Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. In 2014 he made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He competed on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2016 and won the reality TV show Big Boss 13 in 2020. In addition, Shukla hosted Savdhaan India and India has talent. big boss official Twitter account paid tribute to the winner. Some people come into our lives and leave footprints. What we once loved can never be lost. With heavy hearts and wet eyes, we say goodbye, you will be a part of us, always, forever and more, the account tweeted. Sid, we will miss you. Although the cause of his death has not been disclosed, his family told Mumbai Police that they did not suspect foul play, according to CNN News 18. Additionally, the BBC spoke to a doctor at a local hospital in Mumbai who confirmed the actor died upon admission to the facility. Tributes poured in in the wake of the news. Could not process this. Rest in peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions, Parineeti chopra tweeted Thursday. Actor Asim Riaz shared photos of the couple, writing: I’m going to meet you in heaven my brother. RIP sidharthshukla. Actress Kiara Advani tweeted, Gosh this is heartbreaking !! May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Manoj Bajpayee wrote, OMG !!! It’s so shocking !!! Words will fail to describe the shock and the feeling of loss of his loved ones !!! May he be at peace !!! No !!!! VJ Maniesh Paul also shared many photos of the pair and tweeted, still can’t believe it. accomplished too soon that you rest in peace. Listen to Watch With Us to learn more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!



