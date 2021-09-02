Camila Cabello and Billy Porter don’t really fancyExBulletin



What happens when you throw a ton of great talent on a listless idea?

New Cinderella coming out on Amazon this weekend is not a good idea. The concept seems to come from James corden, our sweatiest late night host (comically, not literally) and one of the stars of Cats, a movie that did for hallucinogens what Oreos did for milk.

Basically, the concept is that Cinderella is now what we might call a girlboss, played by pop diva Camila Cabello. She has a mother-in-law, and she has step-sisters, and she lives in the basement. But rather than being stuck doing menial chores, she just hangs out there and designs dresses, which probably makes her life a life that many shrewd young women would envy, except for the fact that she has mice for friends (they are voiced by Corden, Romesh Ranganathan and James Acaster). She dreams of her own sewing empire, while singing and dreaming and so on.

Her prince is called Robert (… of course) and is played by Nicholas Galitzine, who has chiseled cheekbones, an earring, and often a tiny inch of hair tucked up just above his forehead. Your brain will try to tell you that it’s probably been making musicals on the Disney Channel since the age of 14, but it’s lying to you. Chances are you are not familiar with it; he just looks like the weighted average of all the guys who might play a prep school villain on a procedure or the detective’s son who turns out to be the real murderer in a high-profile drama. Robert is an ambivalent prince whose sister Gwen (a terribly underdeveloped character considering the weight history tries to give him) is better qualified for leadership than he is, and while he is constantly pursued by genuine hordes. of women, he has only eyes for this young woman whom he has seen in town.

With a song in your heart

There is also the music. It’s a musical Cinderella, but it’s not the musical Cinderella you know either from the Disney cartoon or the Rodgers & Hammerstein show that Julie Andrews and Brandy starred in. Instead, it’s mostly a jukebox pop musical, using existing songs in scenes in the same way you would use original songs.

The music jukebox or music library, I guess you could call it, since “musical jukebox” now seems mostly reserved for single-artist shows like Oh mom! – is a long and honorable tradition. No less a standard than Sing in the rain mainly used existing songs from other musicals; the song “Singin ‘In The Rain” wasn’t even written for that. So the fact that the songs here, although they include a few originals, are mostly things like Des’ree’s “You Gotta Be” and Jennifer Lopez’s hit “Let’s Get Loud” isn’t that odd. as it may seem.

This is a little odd that the film opens with a montage of the townspeople, who look a little old as one might see in a fairytale kingdom, going about their daily chores and singing “Rhythm Nation”. (This also means that if you watch with the subtitles turned on you will see that at one point the mice “squeak ‘Rythm Nation'”) More than once I have found myself watching all of this and think … why does this exist? There are many versions of Cinderella, and some have music. Why do we need one that starts with “Rhythm Nation”?

People who need people

Despite the fact that this film doesn’t make a great conceptual case for its existence, what it has to spare is talent. The director and screenwriter is Kay Cannon, who also directed Perfect. She is really exactly the right person to lead that kind of effort, and her acting skills shine in small moments like the choir that begins to ring during an argument between Robert and his father, played by Pierce Brosnan. There are some absolutely solid pieces of comedy here, and the sillier they are the better they perform (she also wrote for 30 Rock).



toggle legend Kerry Brown / Amazon Studios

Kerry Brown / Amazon Studios

They also stacked the game with fan-favorite people of varying heights: Cabello, Billy Porter (playing the Fabulous Godfather or “Fab G”), Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, and I guess James Corden. I also looked forward to see if Pierce Brosnan would “sing” again like he did in Oh mom!, and suffice to say, Cannon’s solution did not disappoint. Billy Porter does a few minutes of high octane Billy Porter-ing, Idina Menzel hits high marks, and Minnie Driver remains one of my favorite comedic actresses. They’ve put a lot of people to work here, and they’re all doing very well.

What disappoints is the watery effort to make this story feel satisfying and feminist. I wrote on Cinderella as a lasting idea in 2015, and one of the few things that is consistent across many accounts is that this is a status story: a lower status person has to persuade a higher status person to literally to acknowledge she like the person he loves when she’s not disguised as someone who shares his status. There is an effort to modernize here, which is always a potentially interesting way to approach a folk tale. But the way they go about it is a blunt shortcut, where instead of anyone on any side of the equation thinking it’s important that he’s a prince and that she’s a commoner, the problem is that she doesn’t want the constraining princess position, because she wants to sell dresses.

In other words, the stakes are no longer really a part of Cinderella folklore where the issue is the viability of love across status divisions; they are part of the Hallmark movie folklore where a woman wants to fall in love and also have a successful small business. That’s not to say that the update doesn’t have any charm: there are lovely notes of grace that, again, I owe to Cannon’s comedic talent in which traps like carrying a woman in her arms are affectionately. teased through some sort of feminist lens. And Cabello does very well, although the character is at times sort of a YouTube makeup tutorial / daily affirmation in human form.

But it’s crucial to note, any time you see something promoted as something that you haven’t seen anyone try before (Amazon describes this as a “bold new take”), that these claims are often exaggerated. In reality, Cinderella, like any popular tale, does nothing corn adapt to the times; even the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical doesn’t draw Cinderella as passively as some older versions. And the 1998 film Forever, with Drew Barrymore which is my favorite film adaptation, tries to distort the notions of passivity and rescue that infect old narratives, without abandoning the central themes of status and acceptance. This movie plays with the relationship with the mother-in-law and step-sisters the same way as this one, except without everyone singing, you know, “Rhythm Nation.”

Cannon also wrote and directed Blockers, a film that is much more successful as a diversion from a familiar story (there, the idea of ​​teenage girls trying to lose their virginity) in a way that made seem feminist and fresh. As I noted in 2015, however, it’s hard to write a Cinderella story if you don’t incorporate the idea of ​​someone who might reject someone they fall in love with based on their status. Without that element, without that risk, maybe it’s one less trap to fall into, but I’m not sure it’s Cinderella. Because Cinderella does not apply to mice, dances or chimneys; it is an elementary fear: This person would never love me if they knew who I was.

The problem with an adaptation that goes this far is that it becomes difficult to elegantly fit in the basics that people expect to see. Why, for example, does Cinderella have to run away from the ball at midnight? With the story made this way, where her identity is never really a secret to the prince, what does she do? The answer seems to be that she’s running away from the ball because it’s Cinderella, but even a movie where the magic helps you walk in high heels needs more internal logic than that.

It’s hard to describe something with so many nice touches as bad; it will make a nice weekend watch for a lot of people I think. But it also seems uncomfortably algorithmic, an exercise that shows that if you don’t start with a lot of foundation, there aren’t a lot of disguises you can drape over it.