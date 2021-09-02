Strait, Duvall to attend 60th Annual Western Heritage Awards | Culture & Leisure





OKLAHOMA CITY It may be the 60th, but there are plenty of exciting new additions to the annual Western Heritage Awards this year. Held at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, the awards honor individuals who have made significant contributions to Western heritage or who share the great stories of the American West through creative works in literature, music, television and the movie theater. After being postponed to 2020, the event returns in person on September 17-18, recognizing the winners of 2020 and 2021. Among the winners honored this year are Oscar winner Robert Duvall and the music singer country George Strait. Veteran actor and director Robert Duvall will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award 2020 for his significant career portraying strong characters, many of whom have promoted the image of the American West. Perhaps his most notable Western role is his triumphant portrayal of grizzled Texas Ranger Gus McCrae in the 1989 television miniseries Lonesome Dove, for which he received an Emmy nomination. Singer and songwriter George Strait will receive the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. Strait has sold over 84 million albums and counts while winning over 60 major entertainment industry awards as well as countless nominations. Strait is the only group in history to make the Top 10 every year for over three decades. With 33 different platinum or multi-platinum albums, he achieved the third highest number of certifications of all artists in all genres, after only The Beatles and Elvis Presley. Strait has more # 1 songs than any other artist in history (including Elvis), with a total of 60. Each winner and inductee will receive a Wrangler, an impressive bronze sculpture of a cowboy on horseback created by Oklahoma artist Harold T. Holden, 2017 Hall of Great Westerners inductee. New this year, both Lifetime Achievement Award winners will also receive a three-piece commemorative western buckle set created by Traditional Cowboy Arts Association silversmiths Scott Hardy and Beau Compton. Also new this year, awards for people in the literature and music categories will be recognized at the Western Heritage Awards luncheon on Friday, September 17 at 11:30 am, with actors Rachel Cannon and Rex Linn as emcees. Linn will also host the awards ceremony on Saturday evening. As part of the weekend festivities, the museum will organize a roundtable and workshop on Saturday, September 18, both open to the public and free for museum members or with admission to the museum. The panel discussion will begin at 11 a.m. in front of the famous End of the Trail sculpture and provide visitors with the opportunity to interact with the winners. The workshop will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and feature members of the Chickasaw Nation discussing the differences between producing a feature film and a documentary. This workshop will present excerpts from two films “Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” and “Montford Johnson: An Original Brand”. Montford T. Johnson is inducted into the Hall of Great Westerners 2020. Due to the overwhelming support from our inductees, award winners, their families and sponsors, tickets for the 2021 Western Heritage Awards Induction Ceremony are sold out, but tickets for a special remote dinner live hosted at the Museums Annie Oakley Center are available for purchase and include access to the pre-induction cocktail party on Saturday, September 18. Tickets are also available for the awards lunch on Friday, September 17th. The museum will close to the general public at 4 p.m. on Friday September 17 and Saturday September 18. The full list of Western Heritage recipients and inductees for 2020 and 2021 is shown below. For more information on the Western Heritage Awards 2021, purchasing tickets, or events open to museum visitors, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/western-heritage-awards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tahlequahdailypress.com/community/arts-entertainment/strait-duvall-expected-to-attend-60th-annual-western-heritage-awards/article_6df02fec-d872-59c6-a76c-bde01b9eb7d8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos