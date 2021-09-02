Actor Gourav Chaudhary’s journey from struggling for a break to a role in a web series





Every year, many young people go to Mumbai to try to realize their acting dream. While only a few succeed, others find regular employment. This is the case of actor Gourav Chaudhary who attended many auditions to return home disappointed. We spoke to Gaurav about his journey, and the story is nothing short of inspiration. A few years ago, Gourav was clear about his destination, but the path seemed foggy. However, with hard work and dedication, Gourav unlocked acting success and will soon be seen in a web series. The series that will be broadcast on one of the major OTT platforms is Gourav’s dream project, and he got emotional talking about it. Gourav vividly remembers his childhood when he spent hours in front of the television and later imitated famous dialogues in front of the mirror. His family were not happy and wanted him to concentrate on his studies. Gourav’s love for showbiz grew daily as he continued to read magazines and watch reality shows as a teenager. As soon as he finished his 12th grade, Gourav traveled to Mumbai to start auditioning for Bollywood. His parents wanted him to get professional training and not waste his time wrestling. So, Gourav enrolled in a course at the Frankfinn Institute in Mumbai. It was a calculated decision as Gourav wanted to stay in Mumbai to attend the hearings. The lack of a proper response to the hearings demotivated Gourav, but he did not want to give up. At the end of his course, Gourav got a job with an airline. However, Gaurav had an accident and was unable to report to work. This left him even more directionless and worried about his future. It was during this time that Gourav got to know Musical.ly through his brother. He started making videos just to pass the time. To earn money, he started offering coaching to neighborhood students. Although he was successful with many upcoming students, his acting dream was still alive in him. Meanwhile, the craze for TikTok was hot among young people, and Gourav saw many people become popular by making videos. However, none of his videos were going viral despite his daily efforts. When Gourav had around 10,000 subscribers, one of his videos went viral. It received 84,000 likes and 700,000 views. In 2 days, Gourav obtained 10,000 additional subscribers. It motivated him to work harder. The wait was longer this time around, and despite her desperate efforts every day, none of her videos went viral. He was devastated that he had neither a degree nor an acting career. Having no way to make his acting dream come true, Gourav decided to give up and focus on tutoring. However, he just posted the last two videos on TikTok before quitting. Call it a game of fate that one of these videos is the famous “Mela Babu me thana thaya” video which went viral within hours of its publication. In 2 days, Gourav went from 35,000 to 100,000 subscribers on TikTok. Here began Gourav’s journey of unlimited fandom and never to look back. With plenty of popular dialogue under his belt, the talented actor, also known as Gouravch2, has reached 3.1 million followers. He was worried about the TikTok ban, but he had already hit 100k on Instagram and YouTube. With constant hard work and perseverance, Gourav now has the chance to star in a web series. He also participated in several branding missions. Gourav is an exclusive content creator for Mx TakaTak with 6.8 million followers. This is persistence. Gourav wants to inspire young people to make their dreams come true and not to give in to pressure too soon. Instagram. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/outlook-spotlight-the-journey-of-actor-gourav-chaudhary-from-struggling-for-a-break-to-a-role-in-web-series/393440 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos