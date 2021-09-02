‘Dickinson’ to end with season 3 on Apple – The Hollywood Reporter





Dickinson will end the way designer Alena Smith envisioned it. Apple said Thursday that the previously announced third season of its award-winning Peabody series will officially be the last, as the Hailee Steinfeld-directed comedy will return with its 10 remaining episodes starting in November. Season three was also enriched with guest stars Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, who also joined as a writer; Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath. “When I started to do Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance in our society today. hui, ”creator / showrunner Smith said. “In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of doing this show would become, and the incredible joy it was to tell Emily’s story with Hailee and our brilliant and passionate actors and team. I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world and bring our audience with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming of age saga as she continues to fight for her own truth. poetic, while counting with many of the problems we are currently facing. Thanks to Hailee Steinfeld and all of our Dickinson team for making this creative journey unforgettable. I am grateful for my partnership with Apple and look forward to continuing to tell more original stories with them in the years to come. The first three episodes will launch on November 5, then transitioning to a weekly rollout every Friday with the series finale slated for December 24. The third season, as Smith previously noted, will end during the Civil War. Smith, in an interview with THR ‘s TV Top 5 podcast before season two noted that she envisioned the Civil War marking the end of the series. “We’re getting there in season three,” she said in January. “I think if this was the last season I could walk away proudly.” Dickinson marks the first ongoing Apple scripted original to end on its own terms. The tech company also previously canceled the scripted comedy Small voice after a season. (limited series Defend Jacob was never planned to continue.) As for Smith, the Writing and The case alum signed a global deal with Apple in May 2020 and has several other projects underway for the company. In addition to Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, Jane Krakowski and Wiz Khalifa co-starring. Guest stars Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott and Will Pullen as Nobody are also back for the third and final season. Smith exec produces the series, which originates from Sugar 23, Wiip and Anonymous Content. Steinfeld, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, Alex Goldstone, Robbie MacDonald Silas Howard and Diana Schmidt are producing.

