Broadway shows are back, but different from before





Bonnie Comley, a three-time Tony Award-winning producer and chair of the Drama League board, spoke to CNN about new Covid security protocols being implemented by theaters and Broadway productions when shows resume.

“It’s really exciting to come back to the theater. The producers and theater owners are committed to opening it this time around and the shows are going on,” Comley said.

This pledge means that members of the public will be required to show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear masks. There will be no more intermissions or autograph possibilities at the gates of the stages. Many hours of the show are condensed to last around 90 minutes.

Comley said show directors were working in tandem with theater owners to support the changes.

“The perfect example of this is with ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.’ It was a two-part show, worth five hours of theater. It was a beautiful play, but like a bunch of plays, they actually condensed it. “ Upon his return on November 16, “Potter” will be combined into a single, shorter show. “It will be all in one seat,” Comley said. “So it’s really like seeing a new show again.” The producers are not only reworking the length of what you’ll see on stage, but also changing the choreography behind the scenes. “People who change other people, whatever you don’t see is also re-enacted and there will be security assistants who will be posted behind the scenes to watch it all,” she explained. “Things change, and it won’t necessarily be what it was when we left it in March 2020, but there will always be great theater,” Comley said. “Springsteen” reopened in June at the St. James Theater. Sara Bareilles will return to star as Jenna Hunterson in “Waitress” on Thursday. “Hadestown,” the latest show to win a Tony Award for best musical before the coronavirus pandemic, also returns on Thursday. Other major productions, including “The Lion King” and “Hamilton”, will reopen in two weeks. The collective expiration of Broadway Broadway is a big business for the New York economy and approximately 97,000 people are employed by shows. The Broadway League launched a campaign narrated by Oprah Winfrey this week to welcome theatergoers once again. Broadway actor Timothy Hughes was performing eight shows a week at “Hadestown” at the Walter Kerr Theater before the pandemic. He takes the stage for the reopening this week, with the rest of the cast and crew who are regularly tested for Covid. “I don’t think I really admitted to myself how much I missed the live theater experience,” Hughes told CNN. “As an actor, as a member of this cast, as a member of the audience, the visceral response to a live performance is something that is so much a part of who I am and what I do and I I look forward to sharing this experience with the public again. “ Hughes said he felt as safe as possible before opening night and was part of a fully vaccinated business. “We always wear masks for many rehearsal processes and are tested. “ When he returned for rehearsals this summer, Hughes said he was overcome with the emotion of not being inside a theater for 15 months. “This theater has become like a second home for all of us who have been a part of the show from the start,” he said, adding, “It’s really a whirlwind of emotions. It was like seeing it in a whole new context. There was a new sense of fear and anxiety about going back into that space, as if any kind of enclosed space now feels different. “ He expects the first show to be an emotional experience for everyone involved. “Overwhelming for us as a company, overwhelming for this first audience,” he said. “There was nothing for me that compared to the visceral response to this exchange of energy between performers and audiences that is happening live,” said Hughes. “I am also very grateful to come back with this show. The messages of ‘Hadestown’ are going to resonate more on a deeper level than before.” Longtime “Moulin Rouge” company member Paloma Garcia-Lee, who will also star in Stephen Spielberg’s “West Side Story” film adaptation, told CNN she expects the reopening. of Broadway sounds like an “intense exhale” for every artist involved in the theater. “Every step of the return to Broadway right now is historic,” Garcia-Lee said. “Broadway has never stopped in its history for so long.” A historic reopening for the performers, for the audience perhaps, a reminder of the magic that can be found in shared experiences. “Sitting in a Broadway theater and the lights start to dim, it’s not like the TV show you’ve been watching,” Garcia-Lee said. “Broadway is happening somewhere on Earth in New York City at these select theaters. It’s magic.”

