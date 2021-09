Bollywood actor and reality TV star Sidharth Shukla dies at 40 of heart attack: report

Sidharth shukla Prodip Guha / Hindustan Times via Getty Images Sidharth shukla Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday. He was 40 years old. The actor and reality TV star suffered a heart attack and was pronounced dead at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, CNN News 18 confirmed. Police did not suspect foul play, the outlet noted. He is survived by his mother and two sisters, according to CNN News 18. Colors TV added, “Our prayers and support are with his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace.” Shukla started her career as a model. In 2005, he became the first Indian to win the “World’s Best Model” competition in Turkey, by CNN News 18. Sidharth shukla Milind Shelte / The India Today Group via Getty Images Sidharth shukla RELATED: Celebrities who died in 2021 Shukla’s employers at Colors TV posted a tribute to the actor on Twitter. “We at Colors are saddened and devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be sorely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us and for the entire industry,” the channel said. of TV. wrote Thursday next to a photo of the late actor. In 2008 he made his television debut on Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and in 2014 he made his Bollywood debut in the film Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, depending on the point of sale. Never miss a story sign up for PEOPLEthe free daily newsletter of to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Shukla has also appeared in several reality shows such as her wins over big boss and Fear factor as well as reception tasks on india To have talent, by the point of sale. Many Bollywood stars and fans have expressed their condolences on social media after his passing. “Saddened to hear of the untimely death of the young and talented Siddharth Shukla. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters May his soul RIP #SiddharthShukla“, cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote. The story continues RELATED: Emilia Clarke’s near-death experiences prompted her to reject cosmetic surgery: “What’s wrong with aging? “ “Shocked and sad to learn of Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace”, actor and comedian Sunil Grover tweeted. Singer Neha Kakkar wrote, “My heart and brain are numb right now. I can’t believe it. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla Condolences to his family and fans.” “No words! Literally numb. Siddharth Shukla you left too early buddy! Galat baat RIP,” noted singer Rahul Vaidya. “This is so unfair. Left too early Sidharth. Rest in peace my brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans,” said actor Rajkummar Rao. added.

