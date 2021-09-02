Social Media ‘Big Fluent’ Over 70s Debunking Myths of Aging | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Joan MacDonald’s health was poor at the age of 71. She was overweight and took many medications with high cholesterol, increased blood pressure, and kidney problems.

Her daughter, a fitness trainer, warned she would be disabled if she didn’t change things. She did so, going to the gym for the first time and learning to balance her diet using a brand new tool, an iPhone.

Now 75, MacDonald is a health hype beast with a bodybuilder physique and 1.4 million loyal Instagram followers.

She is one of a growing number of great-fluencers, 70 and over, who have amassed substantial social media followers with the help of fans over decades.

It’s so rare to find someone her age who can do all of these things, said one of her admirers, Marianne Zapata, 18, of Larchmont, New York. It’s just such a positive thing to think about. “

Both ambitious and inspiring, older influencers are turning their digital platforms into gold.

MacDonald has established paid partnerships with sportswear and supplements brand Women’s Best and the stress-relieving device Sensate. And she just launched her own health and fitness app a few years after learning to use digital technology on her own.

On TikTok, four friends who pass by @oldgays the youngest at 65 have 2.2 million followers, including Rihanna. They have a sponsorship deal with Grindr as they delight fans with their clueless answers to pop culture questions.

Others focus on beauty and style, setting up Amazon closets with their must-have looks and setting up live makeup tutorials. Lagetta Wayne, 78, has teens asking her to be their grandmother as she tends to her vegetables and cooks them in Suisun City, Calif. As @msgrandmasgarden on TikTok.

Wayne, with 130,500 followers accumulated since arriving in June 2020, owes his social media success to a teenage granddaughter. Her very first video, A Garden Tour, recorded 37,600 likes.

One day my garden was very pretty and I was all excited about it and I asked her if she would take pictures of me, ”Wayne recalls. She said she was going to put me on TikTok and I said, well, what is TikTok? I have never heard of it.

Most people aged 50 and over use technology to stay in touch with friends and family, according to one 2019 survey by AARP. But less than half use social media for this on a daily basis, relying on Facebook above other platforms.

Only 37% of people 70 and over used social media on a daily basis in 2019, the study showed. Since the coronavirus hit, older creators have broadened their horizons beyond Facebook and become more voracious, often motivated by the growing number of flows of people their age, said Alison Bryant, senior vice president of the AARP.

In the California desert town of Cathedral City, Jessay Martin is the second youngest Old Gays at 68.

I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life pretty much chilling out, and I do, but it’s taking more and more for us. I had a very structured week where on Monday I worked at the food bank of the center for seniors, on Tuesday and Friday I did yoga for an hour and a half, on Wednesday I was at the reception of the center for seniors. I was sort of floating, I wasn’t social, I didn’t show up in the gay community. And boy, have Old Gays changed that, Martin said.

Like MacDonald, they make a lot of myths about what is possible in the sixth, seventh and eighth decades of life.

They show that anyone can do these things, that you don’t have to be afraid of getting old. People in their 20s and 30s don’t think about it often, Bryant said. The authenticity that we saw in some of these older influencers is truly refreshing. This is part of the complexity of their stories. They bring other aspects of their life to it. They are grandparents, great-grandparents and spouses. They are more comfortable in their skin.

Sandra Sallin, blogger and artist, has slowly built her follower count to 25,300 on Instagram. Her reach recently extended to British Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, who praised her mother’s cheesecake recipe after her trainer spotted her online and made her ready for its athletes and staff. Sallin, a lipstick lover who focuses on cooking and beauty, also shares photos from her past and other adventures, like her ride last year in a vintage Spitfire above the cliffs of Dover.

I wanted to expand my world. I felt that I was older, that my world was shrinking. People were moving, people were sick, Sallin said. So I started my blog because I wanted to reach out. After that I heard about this thing called Instagram. It was really hard to learn it. I really stumbled. I’m shocked because most of the people who follow me are 30 and 40 years younger. But there are people who are older, who kind of gave up and say, You know, I’m going to start wearing lipstick.

Toby Bloomberg, 69, in Atlanta is a supporter of Sallin. She found out about Sallin after Sallin appeared on Food Network’s short-lived show Clash of the Grandmas.

She talks a lot about aging. It’s a pretty unusual phenomenon on social media, which is obviously dominated by people much younger than us, Bloomberg said.

MacDonald said she was surprised at first that people actually care what she has to say.

Why would people want to follow a wide old lady, she laughed from home in Ontario, Canada. My daughter, Michelle, clarified this. She said that’s what you stand for, that people can do what they think they haven’t been able to do or have been told they can’t do.

Grace Maier, 32, is at home full time with her two children aged 6 months and 2 years old. She follows Barbara Costello, a 72-year-old grandmother from Connecticut who uses the @brunchwithbabs handle.

She’s making these messages, has your mom ever told you? and I immediately followed her on Instagram, “said Maier.” Her content brings me joy! She has all these tips and advice that reminds me of the things my grandmother shared with me before she passed away. She doesn’t take herself too seriously either and seems like the kind of person who would welcome you into her home.

Mae Karwowski, founder and CEO of the influencer marketing agency, obviously has over 100 influencers in her network between the ages of 60 and 80. With over a billion users on Instagram alone, she highlights this platform’s successes of 93- Helen Ruth Elam (baddiewinkle), 67, Lyn Slater (accidental icon) and century-old style legend Iris. Apfel.

There is another aspect within the grasp of the elderly: the grandparents and grandchildren who have teamed up to share their adventures together, from trips around the world to Nerf battles.

The mainstream media, I would say, presents a really narrow perspective on this age group. The great thing about social media is that you can follow a really cool 75 year old woman who is just doing her thing in Florida and it’s fun. It’s different. And she’s funny, Karwowski said. The 21-year-old model influencer is managed. She has a team. She has designers who scramble to give her their all. She has professional photographers. Many of these 70+ influencers are doing it all.

Candace Cima, 74, learned how to shoot and edit videos for Instagram by watching YouTube tutorials. She jumped onto the platform in February 2019 as a fresh voice on fashion and style while encouraging her audiences not to be afraid of getting old. Her husband sometimes helps with photos for @ styleinyour70s.withleslieb (Leslie is her middle name).

I’m still on this learning curve, I have to be honest. Two and a half years ago, I didn’t even know what an influencer was, said Cima, in Ithaca, New York. I have always had a lot of ideas about aging. I don’t understand why aging has such a negative connotation.

With 37,900 followers, some of his younger fans have told him why they care: They don’t want to age like they’ve seen loved ones age, Cima said. They feel they can learn something.

