Featured as the first Marvel superhero film with Asian lead actors and an Asian director, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings reintegrates a 1970s comic book into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is Simu Liu’s first feature film as a martial arts master who must confront his family’s past secrets. Awkwafina also stars as Katy, Shang-Chi’s American friend, and Michelle Yeoh, Shang-Chi’s aunt, herself a martial arts expert.

But the film’s secret weapon is Tony Leung Chiu-wai, who plays Shang-Chi’s father, Wenwu. One of the greatest actors of his generation, Leung has collaborated with directors like Hou Hsiao-hsien, John Woo, Ang Lee and, perhaps most famous, Wong Kar-wai. He brings unexpected depth and nuance to his role as criminal mastermind, following a path forged by Oscar-winning Marvel supervillains like Jeff Bridges (Iron Man) and Sir Ben Kingsley (Iron man 3).

If American viewers know Leung, it is probably for Love mood, a romance that takes place in the early 1960s for which he won the award for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival. Or maybe they saw what he jokingly called his “dirty movie”, Lust, prudence, Ang Lee’s erotic spy thriller set during World War II.

But Leung has been heavily featured in the Hong Kong media for about three decades. Not just an award-winning actor, he has had a successful career as a pop singer and television personality. (He even does duets with Cantopop superstar Faye Wong in the crossdressing comedy Chinese Odyssey 2002.)

Like his friend Stephen Chow, Leung started out on television, hosting a children’s show before appearing in the Police student series with her future co-star Maggie Cheung. He moved to film in the early 1980s, starring in comedies and dramas before winning the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Gangster Tragedy. My heart is this eternal rose (photographed by Christopher Doyle).

Leung’s next film, that of Hou Hsiao-hsien A city of sadness, a political drama in post-war Taiwan, won the Golden Lion in Venice. Throughout his career, Leung has alternated between mainstream hits and stimulating independent films.

Leung became a star during the heyday of Hong Kong films, when the industry was producing up to 200 feature films per year. He’s starred in up to seven films a year, building a reputation for himself as a hard worker who delivered no matter where the script took him. He can play anything: love suitors, tragic gangsters, clumsy minions, crooks, reporters, monks, killers. His open and affable features made him an ideal romantic character, but he was always able to put them aside and harden his character to cruelty, violence and sadism.

While establishing himself, Leung repeatedly teamed up with idol Andy Lau, directed half a dozen feature films with Wong Kar-wai, and worked with Maggie Cheung on several occasions. But he also showed a willingness to experiment, like playing a poet pimp in Trn Anh Hng’s hallucinatory drama. Cyclo.

Two films he made with John Woo established his good faith as an action hero. Bullet in the head was a lopsided drama about three low-level crooks fleeing Hong Kong for Vietnam only to find themselves trapped in a concentration camp. And came hard boiled, a big budget bullet ballet in which he stuck with Chow Yun Fat.

At the end of the film, Leung and Chow are besieged by terrorists in a hospital, chased through hallways and through operating rooms until they take refuge in an elevator. Leung accidentally shoots a cop as the doors close, and his reactions as the scene unfolds show all of his skills as an actor.

Leung made a strong impression in Wong Kar-wai Days of being wild, but it was her cop in love in Wong’s Chungking Express which really won over viewers. Wong would make the most of Leung’s brand of helpless romanticism in Love mood, a film about unrequited desire that won Leung the award for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival. “I hated my costume,” he told me later. “So much oil in my hair that I couldn’t wash it off at night.”

Leung was subjected to offers from Hollywood during his Love mood publicity tour, but he would not take on roles he saw as racially demeaning or insensitive. He was also cautious in his choices in Hong Kong. He didn’t mind appearing in crazy comedies and romantic romances, but he tended to avoid extreme horror and violence.

Which makes The longest night all the more interesting. In it, he’s a shamelessly corrupt cop who steals drugs, frames innocent bystanders, pits triad gangs against each other, and sinks to depths rarely reached in his other roles. It was produced by Johnnie To’s Milkyway Image, Hong Kong’s premier studio for many years.

The longest night open just after Happy together, where Leung and Leslie Cheung played lovers in South America, and Shanghai flowers, a magnificent period piece produced by Hou Hsiao-hsien and photographed by the remarkable Mark Lee Ping-bing. And yet Leung was content to follow such heavy titles with throwaway comedy. Timeless romance.

Leung again worked with cinematographer Christopher Doyle in hero, an all-star wuxia film directed by Zhang Yimou. Leung joined Jet Li and Maggie Cheung as assassins determined to kill the King of Qin. It was released in the United States by Miramax at the request of Quentin Tarantino.

The same year, Leung appeared in Hellish affairs, for many the highlight of modern Hong Kong cinema. The story follows competing informants, one a gangster who infiltrates the police, the other a cop working in the triads. Leung is spectacular as Chan, an undercover cop who endures years of hardship in his efforts to bring down Eric Tsang’s gang. The actor, a practicing Buddhist, embraced the film’s vision of fate and reincarnation. (Its Chinese title translates to Never ending path.)

Directed by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak, Hellish affairs was followed by two equally fascinating sequels. The film was later remade by Martin Scorsese as The dead, the film for which he won his Oscar for Directing.

Wong Kar-wai has spent years trying to do The great master, his version of martial arts legend Ip Man. (Donnie Yen starred in a separate Ip Man franchise.) Filming and editing also took years, in part because Wong prepared three separate versions. (He once jokingly told me that he only stopped shooting because the film he was using had been abandoned.)

Wong shot all the action sequences before anything else, spending 30 straight days fighting in the rain overnight. Leung threw himself into the role, breaking his arm twice during the production. “I was very sick after every action scene in this photo,” he told me. Leung trained for 18 months. He called the experience a “nightmare”.

Leung is fluent in English, a big plus for the cast of Wenwu. And The great master proved that it could meet all the requirements of Shang-Chiaction scenes.

What can be more difficult for viewers to grasp is the performer’s sense of humor. When asked why he wasn’t making more movies, he replied, “I’m a lazy man.” He was delighted to show guests at a party for Love mood how to eat drunken shrimp. “Bite the back first,” he demonstrated, forgetting to tell everyone that the shrimp were still alive.

For his next project, Leung is teaming up again with Andy Lau on Once upon a time in Hong Kong, based on a real corruption scandal in the 1980s. Viewers can be sure of one thing: Leung will deliver a convincing performance.

