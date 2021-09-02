Hollywood calendar: find out what’s happening in the area this weekend





HOLLYWOOD, CA Ready to spend an evening with friends? Patch has you covered, we feature several events taking place this week in Hollywood. Here are some of the events happening in town this weekend. If you are organizing an event and want to see it in the next roundup, you can add it to the calendar using this form. As always, it’s free to post an event in your community. To reach more people, you can promote your event and share it nearby for $ 1 per day per community. Here are all of the events of this weekend in Hollywood: Back to school (Events) – Joseph Le Conte Middle When: Thursday September 2 at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday September 2 at 1:00 p.m. Or: Joseph Le Conte Milieu

Joseph Le Conte Milieu What: Joseph Le Conte Middle’s calendar of events: Thursday September 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find out more Find out more No School – Admission Day (Events) – Joseph Le Conte Middle When: Friday September 3 at 00:00

Friday September 3 at 00:00 Or: Joseph Le Conte Milieu

Joseph Le Conte Milieu What: List of Joseph Le Conte Middle events: Friday and September 3 (all day) Find out more Find out more No School (Events) – Hollywood Senior High When: Friday September 3 at 00:00

Friday September 3 at 00:00 Or: Hollywood Upper High School

Hollywood Upper High School What: Hollywood Senior High Events List: Friday & September 3 (All Day) Learn More no school – Valley View Elementary When: Friday September 3 at 00:00

Friday September 3 at 00:00 Or: Primary school overlooking the valley

Primary school overlooking the valley What: Valley View Elementary Events List: Friday, September 3 to Tuesday, September 7 Learn more IN FOCUS Live Tour: west facade, entrance and foyer When: Friday September 3 at 10:00 a.m.

Friday September 3 at 10:00 a.m. Or: Hollyhock house

Hollyhock house What: Hollyhock House Events Listing: Friday, September 3 at 10:00 a.m. Details Join us on Friday, September 3 at 10:00 a.m. PT for a new live tour schedule! IN FOCUS Visits are free and take place on the 1st and 3rd Fridays of More https://www.facebook.com/events/179572154238964 Find out more Restaurant Roundtable – Hollywood Chamber of Commerce When: Friday September 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Friday September 3 at 2:30 p.m. Or: Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce What: Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Events Listing: Friday, September 3, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce invites all member restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries to join us for our table monthly round on restaurants. A place to collaborate, support and … Read more Featured event: Pinchella Festival – Disney Pin’s + Collectibles + Artist / Craftsmen When: Saturday September 4 at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday September 4 at 11:00 a.m. Or: 11551 Trask Ave

11551 Trask Ave What: The Pinchella Festival is a day dedicated to Disney fans, artists, artisans, collectibles and more. Shop small. FREE EVENT! Labor Day weekend. Saturday. September 4. 11:00 a.m.-5: 00 p.m. 11551 Trask Ave, Garden Grove, CA[the Elks Lodge] General admission is free. Tables and cabins … Find out more Featured Event: Pinchella Festival – Disney Pin + Collectibles + Artist / Artisans (Eric Hashimoto) The people’s showcase When: Saturday September 4 at 8 p.m.

Saturday September 4 at 8 p.m. Or: 5176, Santa Monica Boulevard

5176, Santa Monica Boulevard What: A Variety Show at Third Wheel Hollywood Hosted by Reid Clark (Netflix, BET, Amazon Video) About This Event Food, Drinks & Laughs Rob Jessie Amaricia April Weber Kay Dott Danielle Chawki Tron Jones and Sketch Team WOCA (Women of Color Anonymous ) 9.4 .2021 $ 15 on … Find out more Featured event: High Holy Days Online Through Hollywood Temple Beth El When: Monday September 6 at 11:00 a.m.

Monday September 6 at 11:00 a.m. Or: Hollywood Temple Beth El

Hollywood Temple Beth El What: High Holy Days at Hollywood Temple Beth El will provide online access Hollywood Temple Beth El is offering High Holy Day services for 5782-2021 online as it marks the 100th anniversary of its founding. Rosh Hashanah begins on Monday evening September 6 and continues until Wednesday September 7 … Read more Featured Event: High Holy Days On Line Through Hollywood Temple Beth El (Norbert Weinberg) Featured event: Great Holy Days 5782/2021 with Nefesh When: Monday September 6 at 6.30 p.m.

Monday September 6 at 6.30 p.m. Or: Crystal Springs Picnic Area

Crystal Springs Picnic Area What: Great Holy Days with Nefesh5782: Back> Repair> Transform Nefesh is so excited to be together this season of Great Holy Days. Our ticket options to return, repair and transform together are here. Back Repair and transform with Nefesh High Holy Days A new year is coming … Read more Featured Event: High Holy Days 5782/2021 with Nefesh (Ellen Kennedy) Featured event: 2021 Labor Day Muscle Beach Championship: Venice When: Monday September 6 at 7:00 a.m.

Monday September 6 at 7:00 a.m. What: Muscle Beach Championship Monday, September 6, 2021 – 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Muscle Beach, 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA From Muscle Beach / Venice INFO HERE –Image via Sue Wood / Patch Read more Featured Event: Labor Day Muscle Beach Championship 2021: Venice (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: Shofar in the Park – short outdoor family service When: Tuesday September 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday September 7 at 5:30 p.m. Or: North Weddington Recreation

North Weddington Recreation What: Shofar in the park! A safe and meaningful way to celebrate the high holidays with the whole family All outdoors, remote social space available and all of the park’s outdoor covid protocols followed. Something for everyone, young and old and in between. . Learn more Featured Event: Shofar in the Park – short outdoor family service (Rabbi Moishe Carlebach) No School – Unassigned Day (Events) – Joseph Le Conte Middle When: Tuesday September 7 at 00:00

Tuesday September 7 at 00:00 Or: Joseph Le Conte Milieu

Joseph Le Conte Milieu What: List of events for Joseph Le Conte Middle: Tuesday, September 7 (all day) Find out more Find out more Check out other local events posted by your neighbors, or add your own, to the Hollywood Patch community calendar. Editor’s Note: This article was automatically generated based on information about the event primarily provided by community members. Patch has not independently verified most of this information, always check with the organizers to confirm that the published events are going as planned. Click on any event in the list for more details. You can also contact [email protected] with any questions or other comments regarding this article.

