Ellen DeGeneres reveals the last guests of the talk show | Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres will kick off the final season of her talk show by interviewing Jennifer Aniston.

The “Finding Dory” star will be ending her long-running eponymous daytime show in the coming months, and the all-star line-up for Season 19 – which will have a fully vaccinated studio audience – is being led by former ‘La Star of Friends, who was her boyfriend’s very first guest when the show started in 2003.

The first episode will also see Jimmy Kimmel make his 20th appearance on the series, while other week one guests will include Kim Kardashian West – who will be giving her first interview since the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. – Imagine Dragons and Tiffany Haddish.

And that’s not all since later in the season Melissa McCarthy, Julianne Moore, Melissa Etheridge and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will be among the stars to take their seats for the last time on Ellen’s famous couch.

Throughout the final season, the 63-year-old presenter will also take a peek at some of her most memorable guest stars, check out those who have featured in Human Interest Stories over the years, and remember its legendary surprises.

Ellen announced in May that she would end the series in 2022.

In a pre-recorded video from her show, shared on her Twitter account, she told her virtual audience, “I’m announcing that next season, season 19, will be my last season.

“So the last 18 years, you have to know that they have changed my life.

“You have all changed my life.

“I am eternally grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing and dancing, sometimes for crying.

“This show was the greatest experience of my life, and I owe you everything.

“So thanks.”

Ellen – who is married to Portia de Rossi – pondered the decision “for a while,” but also admitted that when she wrote a three-season expansion two years ago, she knew the 19th series would be. his last.

She added, “I thought about this decision a lot, I sat with her for a while.

“I meditated on it, I spoke to Portia, I spoke to myself.

“Two years ago I signed a contract for three more years, and I always knew in my heart that Season 19 would be my last.

“Nineteen is a lot. The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote, and I think women should be allowed to vote.

“You might be wondering why I decided to finish after 19 seasons and the truth is I still trust my instincts.

“My gut told me it was time.

“I really felt that next season was a good time to end this incredible chapter.

“I promise you we’re going to have a fantastic final season.

“It will be a season where I can really say thank you.

“Every day will be a celebration.”

Season 19 of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” begins September 13.