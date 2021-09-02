Let the best Bollywood divas inspire you to embrace pastels this holiday season!

After a period of turmoil, this year has been all about youthful exuberance, joy and optimism, and fashion is a great way to express it! With that and the revival of retro and nostalgia as an aesthetic, the soft pastel shades inspired by the 80s have made a comeback in the world and have perfectly captured the zeitgeist!

This global trend has made its way into traditional Indian ethnic clothing, and we’re here for it! Were talking about colors like fresh mint, refreshing sage green, buttercup yellow, soft lilac and lavender among many others with high emotional values. These alluring sherbet hues add just the right notes of delight and elegance in contemporary ethnic clothing, and it’s no secret that Bollywood A-listers have fallen hook, line and sinker for this charming trend! Here are 5 of our favorite pastel ethnic outfits from celebrity wardrobes!

Alia bhatt

This decidedly unpretentious young star, the girl next door atmosphere is perfectly reflected in her ethnic choices! This is where pastel color palettes come in its favor. Often seen in conventional but gorgeous anarkalis, kurtas, and lehenga cholis, these are some of our favorite moments since her switch to pastel!

Sarah Ali Khan

This young actress really has a knack for always showcasing contemporary Indian fashion and paving the way for her passionate fashion fans! These two pastel-toned sets from her vast collection of ethnic clothing make her look more radiant than ever!

Katrina kaif

She’s another star who never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion choices, and is always one step ahead in the game! She takes the pastel color palettes and pairs them with accented style cues to serve up some of the best simply stylish ethnic outfits!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If you thought pastels were only for the wise, here is Kareena to prove you wrong! We’re in awe of her sizzling yet tasteful take on soothing pastel palettes. She strongly flirts with floral prints and daring patterns and embellishments, giving a whole new meaning and a whole new opportunity to trendy Indian pastels!

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Breaking the common conception that pastels are a youthful and frivolous fashion trend and proving that age is just a number, Madhuri Dixit Nene makes pastels even more refreshing and youthful with her modern silhouettes and impeccable choices. !

Are you in love with these pastel ethnic moments of actresses? You should totally take inspiration from it and create your own collection of pastel ethnic clothes for the next holiday season! Here are some ideas you can buy today –

1. Inddus Pink Embroidered Anarkali Kurta with Dupatta

This flared anarkali kurta embroidered in white and a mesh dupatta is the epitome of elegance! The discreet pastel pink brings out your inner radiance and the silhouette is perfect for all body types!

3,689.00 Buy now.

2. Cotton printed sangria pink and white Anarkali Kurta

Indulge yourself in pastel-hued romance with this flared anarkali kurta in vibrant pastel pink! The round neck and empire waist make it stylish and very comfortable to wear, and the combination of abstract geometric and native floral prints make it ideal for any occasion.

879.00 Buy now.

3. Here & Now Pastel Sea Green and White Printed Anarkali Kurta

Wear this cool and refreshing color during your festivities to look radiant and stand out from the crowd in the best possible way! This is great for all women who like to keep it simple and are constantly on the lookout for cuts that can be worn after the festivities!

1,099.00 Buy now.

4. Grancy blue embellished kurta with Sharara

Do you remember Madhuri Dixits’ pastel blue sharara? This one matches the aesthetics perfectly! Sharara’s numbers are back in fashion this year, with top celebrities wearing them for occasions ranging from big wedding celebrations to home festivities!

4,749.00 Buy now.

5. Anouk turquoise blue and white floral kurti with Dhoti pants

This cut is so similar to the one Sara Ali Khan wore on our favorite moments list earlier! Dhoti pants with cropped kurtis are very fashionable, and you can count on the delicate floral prints and the refreshing pastel hue to bring out the best in you this holiday season!

1,664.00 Buy now.

6. Anouk Pastel Blue Yoke Design Kurta Dhoti Dupatta Set

This one is another stylish option for the trendy figure. The cropped kurta yoke design will accentuate your curves while the powdery pastel blue enhances your skin tone, making you glow more beautiful than ever!

1,439.00 Buy now.

7. Om Shantam Yellow Organza Floral Print Saree

Pastel yellow is an extremely versatile color – it is suitable for all Indian skin types and as an organza saree it will look more stylish than ever! This retro-inspired saree makes us nostalgic because it recalls the graceful sarees worn by the divas of the golden age in Bollywood!

1,199.00 Buy now.

Read also: 5 outfits from Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic wardrobe to inspire and recreate!