‘Impeachment’ Team on Monica Lewinsky Collaboration, Clinton Reaction – The Hollywood Reporter

After three years of development, Impeachment: American Crime Story is now days away from being shown to the world – and the subjects it portrays, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Ann Coulter, Matt Drudge and Paula Jones.

“I feel nervous,” admitted writer and executive producer Sarah Burgess. Hollywood journalist at the show’s premiere on Wednesday. “For three years I thought about this, the families of the deceased and the real characters themselves. Part of me is fascinated to see what response they will get… I know there will be a contrast to what people think about their own life, I know that from Monica. So I’m nervous about it, but I also accept it and I’m curious if anyone is speaking, what they are saying.

The FX series, of course, follows the Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal of the 1990s, with Lewinsky as the producer giving ratings on each script. And as the EP Brad Simpson notes, “this season doesn’t have a lot of good guys,” which can get some backlash from the audience.

Cobie Smulders, who plays Coulter, anticipates the Conservative expert will “likely be tickled by all of this” and Billy Eichner, who plays Drudge, saw the political commentator already put a photo of him in the character as a main story on The Drudge Report, “which was a hilariously surreal meta moment. I was like, ‘Well, this is the perfect way to end this.’ “

“Of course, you are curious to know if they react. We hope everyone thinks we’ve been fair and empathetic to them, [but] everyone is going to have different reactions, ”added Simpson. “It’s a story about Washington and some of them doing the worst, so I think it’s going to be hard for a lot of people to watch.”

One subject who knows what’s coming is Lewinsky, who, with his active advice to writers and producers, has also worked closely with star Beanie Feldstein. The Booksmart The actress said it was liberating to know her scenes had been “sanctioned by Monica,” but more so, the two worked together on details not available in any book or report.

“What color of nail polish were you wearing; did you call Catherine [Allday Davis] “Cat”, did you call her “Cathy”? What was your nickname for her? Was it this grandmother who gave you this necklace or is it this grandmother? Feldstein spoke of the kind of conversations she had with Lewinsky. “I didn’t want to leave anything out or unknown. I didn’t want to guess.

Sarah Paulson, who produced and played Linda Tripp, has also forged a close bond with Lewinsky at Dinners and FaceTimes.

“I think she’s a really special person and she’s been a huge asset to the production. She insisted that things be there for the sake of veracity, which probably made her very uncomfortable – I know they did – but she felt it was for the sake of it. ‘history,’ Paulson said. THR. “She has become a friend, a true friend. I only recently learned that she told the Los Angeles Times that she was actually afraid when she became friends with me that I would betray her. And I called her and I said to her, ‘You never told me that’ and she said to me ‘I wasn’t going to tell you! I don’t think that anymore. And I was like ‘I’m so happy!’

(LR) Blair Underwood, Colin Hanks, Billy Eichner, Elizabeth Reaser, Taran Killam, Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson, Mira Sorvino, Annaleigh Ashford, Clive Owen, Rae Dawn Chong, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Fischler and Dan Bakkedahl attend the premiere of FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” at the Pacific Design Center on September 1, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The premiere, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, also hosted stars Annaleigh Ashford, Clive Owen, Mira Sorvino, Blair Underwood, Colin Hanks, Elizabeth Reaser and Taran Killam, as well as EPs Nina Jacobson and Alexis. Martin Woodall. EP and director Ryan Murphy was not in attendance, and Lewinsky did not do any red carpet interviews but joined the cast for a cocktail party, where she kissed Feldstein and Paulson and was honored at the champagne toast. of the night. Which, according to the actors, is a reaction they hope will be reflected in the audience.

“The objective of Accused is to light up the sides of those people that people were never exposed to back then, ”Feldstein said. “I’m really excited for those watching to understand that Paula Jones and Linda Tripp and Monica Lewinsky and everyone on the show are human beings. These are not just jokes or late night cartoons or SNL characters. “

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres on FX Tuesday.