



Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and director Paul schrader discussed the story behind Venice Revenge-thriller of the Film Festival The Card counter this morning at a press conference on the Lido. Isaac plays William Tell, a military interrogator turned card player haunted by his past. His Spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk (Tye Sheridan), a vulnerable and angry young man who seeks help in executing his revenge plan against a military colonel (Willem Dafoe) from their two pasts. Tell sees a chance for redemption in his relationship with Cirk and takes him down the road, but keeping Cirk on the right path proves impossible, and Tell is brought back into the shadows of his past. Haddish plays a mysterious backer who seeks to add Tell to his stable of card sharks. No more Deadline Schrader said: The problem that interested me in the film is the lack of responsibility in contemporary society. I didn’t lie, I misspoke. And by a character who has been forgiven by society but not by himself. Schrader was asked about a parallel between the film’s anti-imperialist message and the United States’ status as a declining imperial power and its withdrawal from Afghanistan. It has been a long time coming. Hundred years. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that our exceptionalism in the world isn’t that exceptional, but the moment you start to say a movie is about this stuff, you lose your anchor. Your anchor is the character You can’t get too hung up on making a big statement. Make a small statement. Let others make the big statement. The story continues Isaac explained how he emailed Schrader after seeing the director’s film First reformed and a year later, Schrader contacted the actor to star in The card counter. I have been in the green space for several years and was desperate to do a character study, explained Dune and Star wars actor Isaac. Isaac described how he personified the mysterious past of his characters in the film: In preparation, I wore a mask. I went back to my acting school in Juilliard and worked there with one of my favorite teachers who does a lot of bodywork. We did three days in a studio where I put on a neutral mask. Asked when they once bet on themselves, actress Haddish drew applause from the crowd when she said: I gambled my rent money and took a acting class. I took a chance on myself. I couldn’t pay my rent, I found myself homeless but figured it would pay off in the long run. And here I am in Italy, in Venice. Braxton Pope, Lauren Mann and David Wulf are the producers of the film. Schraders Taxi driver collaborator Martin Scorsese, William Olsson, Lee Broda, Ruben Islas and Stanley Preschutti are executive producers. Card counter is the follow-up of Schraders until 2017 First reformed, which earned him an Oscar nomination for the original screenplay. Best of Deadline Sign up for Deadline newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

