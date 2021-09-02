Netflix’s ‘Q-Force’ sees queer spy bondExBulletin



Q-Force is nicer than Archer.

By “nicer,” I mean exactly what you think I mean: it’s warmer, nicer, more interested in showing how much his characters care and care for each other.

If this surprises you, you are not alone. Come sit next to me.

Consider: Both animated series are all about spies, are geared towards adults, feature a motley assortment of characters with varying skills, and are heavily stocked with jokes, pop culture references, and the occasional display of stereotypes. Interestingly, both feature a sharp-tongued older woman with a Sontag band in her hair, either framing the team or trying to do so. (ArcherThe version of was voiced by the late great Jessica Walter, while Q-Forcevoiced by the living great Laurie Metcalf.)

Maybe it’s unfair that I, a queer man, got into the first episode of Q-Force expecting a caustic, scathing tone and sharp, focused humor on the chinstrap. I anticipated the joke-density of Archer combined with the combative ferocity of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked. And finally, given the show’s premise, an extremely promising young man stands out upon graduation from spy school, which prompted his homophobic boss to relegate him to an outpost of low-stakes agency in West Hollywood a bit of good ol ‘queer scandal.

As I say: unfair assumptions, all of them. Reducer.

Also, as it turns out, completely wrong. From its first moments, Q-ForceJokes are surprisingly sweet and human, and they happen at a steady, even measured, pace. The lack of a relentless gag shootout gives each episode more time for the kind of emotional rhythms that seek to establish and develop the ensemble’s interpersonal relationships. There’s a bit of lip service to the idea of ​​the team functioning as a microcosm of the queer community, but the practical effect is to allow the main characters, who initially fit into very broad queer stereotypes, to add extra layers and show the occasional nuance.

Throughout the queers

Voice of co-producer Sean Hayes Q-Force frontman Steve “Mary” Maryweather, a beautiful muscular queen who is perhaps deeply determined too much determined to succeed as a spy. Wanda Sykes voices Deb, the mechanic / inventor of the team, who is adamant that her spy life never intersects with his marriage to his wife (three guess how this play). Patti Harrison voices Stat, the team’s sardonic resident hacker, Matt Rogers voices Twink, a mistress of disguise / drag queen, and David Harbor voices Buck, the bellicose, blatant and disgusting spy that HQ sends to watch the team .

The series is the product of many queer creators, both behind the scenes as writers, producers and hosts, and behind the microphone. (Does it make a palpable difference that in most cases queer characters are voiced by queer actors and straight characters by straight actors? Maybe, maybe not, but that’s right? less new and interesting to watch.)



Q-Force ‘its creator and showrunner is Gabe Liedman, a gay man who wrote for Kroll Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and PEN15, among others. It was co-produced by Hayes and Michael Schur.

It’s tempting to attribute the show’s more human-than-expected sensibility to the influence of Schur, who made a career in sitcoms known for their warmth and positivity (Parks and recreation, The right place, Rutherford Falls). But that wouldn’t be fair to Liedman, because if, for example, PEN15 is often as vicious as the teenagers he portrays, the relationship between his two protagonists is rooted in deep emotional truth. Nor is it fair to Schur, whose work on The return was brilliantly barbed wire and uncompromising blackness. In the end, we cannot know who is responsible for the inclination of the series to sink so deeply into the moments of the characters, privileging the emotion of a scene as much as its humor.

Types, in stereo

Does all this humor work? Of course not. A character based on Anne Hathaway in The diary of a princess hangs out long after his joke has been made and remade. Gags about lesbians’ tendency to get along quickly may seem truthful, but not novel.

But for every joke that falls flat or plays with tired stereotypes, there are plenty more that exploit those same stereotypes to find something surprising. Some queer viewers, for example, may find the show’s portrayal of the fabulously effeminate twink offensive, but it’s worth noting that the character is much more confident, self-assured, and comfortable in his own skin than the show’s ostensible main character. series. It counts for something.

It may be useful to point out here that stereotypes are harmful when they are categorically claimed by those who seek to exclude marginalized groups. But in the hands of a marginalized group, stereotypes can be usefully deployed, they can act like Trojans, pushing us through the defenses of a fanatic system, to get us into the room. No, it’s never ideal, we always hope to be well received. But when exploited in a thoughtful and astute way, even the broadest stereotypes can help undermine the prejudices and hatred they seem, on the surface, to embody.

Also, perhaps more importantly, given the way queer characters have been portrayed in the media over the years: these queens are not sterilized. They, like any other super-spy character in culture, have sex onscreen. Happily (and sometimes full-blown), without the camera moving towards gently fluttering curtains.

Should Q-Force to get a second season, it would be nice if the show’s spotlight shone a little more often and a little more vividly on the team members besides Maryweather. Hayes is good at voicing Mary’s various internal conflicts, but in order for the series to truly become the whole it seems like she’ll need to explore the inner lives of her supporting characters (a subplot involving Stat’s flirtation with a IA did a lot of really good work to flesh out their whole business).

So, no: despite their many surface similarities, Q-Force is not just a weird version of Archer; it is her own special creation that values ​​a sense of community and a sense of belonging, at least as much as she values ​​a sense of humor.