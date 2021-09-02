Cream Cheese Fest gears up for Lowville’s comeback after hiatus

LOWVILLE – Organizers of the annual Cream Cheese Festival in downtown Lowville have announced that this year’s event will return in a modified format on Saturday, September 18. Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and limitations put in place by the state for major events. Festival president Jeremiah S. Papineau said last year’s decision was difficult, but the committee is cautiously optimistic about reverting to hosting the free-entry event.

“We were saddened to cancel last year’s Cream Cheese Festival, but it was understandable given the circumstances,” said Papineau. “After all, we were facing a pandemic unlike any challenge we’ve ever seen. While we are still in this pandemic, we have seen many events organized on much larger scales. And, because many people in our community have shared how eagerly they are looking forward to the return of the Cream Cheese Festival, we took a look at how to do it with the utmost safety.

“This is extremely important to us because we are all volunteers who organize this event and want to make sure that we do our best to host it for the community, but be as responsible as possible,” he added. .

The Cream Cheese Festival draws thousands of people who come to hang out with vendors, enjoy the entertainment and games, and line up for a free slice of cheesecake provided by the Kraft Heinz facility in Lowville. The ability to draw a crowd is a double-edged sword, Papineau said.

“In any normal year, we are delighted to see people from our community come in great numbers and introduce many people from outside the region to what Lewis County has to offer,” said Papineau. “However, this year we have understood that we need to be aware of how big events can potentially be harmful to the progress we have made during this pandemic.”

With this in mind and after working with Kraft Heinz, changes have been put in place for this year’s event. In particular, Kraft Heinz will not create its usual giant cheesecake, made up of around 3,500 pieces distributed free to festival-goers. Instead, however, Papineau said Kraft Heinz devised a solution to deliver free cheesecake in a more convenient and pandemic-friendly way. The solution? Individual cups of Philadelphia cheesecake.

“We were thrilled when Kraft Heinz announced that they would provide this alternative instead of completely phasing out the giant cheesecake this year due to all the potential concerns we’ve seen with the pandemic,” Papineau said. “It’s a new product that they’ve launched that looks fantastic. “

Single serve cups will have cheesecake flavored cream cheese on one side and a filling in a separate compartment. All three topping flavors – strawberry, cherry or caramel – will be a bonus; like the traditional giant cheesecake was served plain. Jena Coulter, manager of the Kraft Heinz plant in Lowville, said Kraft Heinz was “excited to participate” in the cream cheese festival alongside her friends and neighbors in the community.

“While we are unfortunately not trying to beat our previous 2013 Guinness World Record for the biggest cheesecake this year due to the pandemic, we look forward to serving festival goers our delicious individual Philadelphia Cheesecake cups during the event,” she declared. noted.

Among other changes to the festival, this year the Children’s Discovery Park housed at Veterans Memorial Park on Parkway Drive will have a few fewer attractions and will be larger. The attractions on offer will also be those that are less concerned with the close interactions between children. “The key demographic at Children’s Discovery Park is also the same demographic that is not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine,” Papineau said. “So we have to be very careful about how we host this part of the festival. We want to limit contact as much as possible and will have hand sanitizing stations and other safety protocols in place. We want to provide these fun activities but, again, we need to keep safety at the forefront of our planning. “

In addition to this year’s changes, the usual contests organized by the festival committee will not take place. The usual cream cheese mural is also under review as to whether it will be offered or not. Both do not take into account the limitation of close contact during the pandemic.

This year’s event will return to downtown Lowville – on North State Street from Waters Terrace to the main intersection of Dayan Street and Shady Avenue and all of Parkway Drive – from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Beth Hall, originally from Lowville , will serve again as master of ceremonies for this year. event, kicking off the festivities from the main stage on North State Street. Musical entertainment for this scene, coordinated by Jasyn Griffin, will begin again this year from 11 a.m. The opening ceremonies at the main stage will officially begin at 12 p.m. on the Parkway.

This year’s event will again feature food, entertainment, vendors, and as mentioned above, the Children’s Discovery Park. Admission to the Children’s Discovery Park, at a cost of $ 5, gives children and an accompanying adult access to attractions all day and a choice of popcorn, cotton candy or snow cone for the child .

In addition, this year’s festival will once again feature a recipe competition. Those wishing to participate can pick up six free packs of Philadelphia Cream Cheese at the facilities of Lowville Kraft Heinz, 7388 Utica Blvd., Wednesday, September 15 and Thursday, September 16, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Those picking up cream cheese from the local Kraft Heinz facility must provide a copy of their recipe upon pickup and will be temperature checked before being allowed into the building. Other arrangements can be made by calling 315-376-6575.

Entries will be judged on presentation, creativity and taste. Judging points are weighted – the more points are awarded for the taste component, the next highest points are awarded for creativity and the least points are awarded for presentation. Entries must be delivered to the Recipe Contest booth located inside the Lowville Fire Hall between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 18. Parking is available on the Lowville Free Library grounds during drop-off hours, with access to the fire hall available through the back entrance gate on Parkway Drive.

Postings are limited to a 2 foot by 2 foot area on the table and only the registration number should be visible on an entry. Electrical outlets will be available.

Additionally, all entrees must be made with Philadelphia Cream Cheese and any recipes submitted become the property of Kraft Heinz. Entries must be picked up by 2 p.m. on the day of the competition. Kraft Heinz is not responsible for meals not picked up on that day. This year’s competition will feature dessert and non-dessert categories with cash prizes awarded. First place in each category will receive $ 250, second place will receive $ 150 and third place will receive $ 75.

Those wishing to enter the recipe competition should email the Cream Cheese Festival Committee in advance at [email protected] or call 315-748-6361.