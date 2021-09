Bollywood movies about teachers

Teachers play a huge role in shaping our lives. Outside of our families, it is the first elders who give many academic and life lessons that help us realize our potential. On Teachers’ Day, let’s take a look at some Bollywood movies that focus on the teacher-student relationship. 1. Taare Zameen By Source: YouTube / Netflix India Ishaan (Darsheel Safary) is an 8-year-old dyslexic boy unable to adjust to a conventional school environment. Unaware of his condition, his parents decide to send him to a boarding school in order to discipline him so that he becomes a more assiduous student. Once there, Ishaan develops a bond with his art teacher Ram (Aamir Khan), who not only acknowledges his condition but also helps him overcome his fear and anxieties. It’s a tear that will help you realize the importance of having a teacher who sympathizes with you every step of the way. 2.3 idiots Source: YouTube / 3idiots 3 idiots is one of the most successful Bollywood films which focuses on a leading engineering institution, headed by a strict university director, Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe (Boman Irani). Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi describe the roles of young engineering students who take an unconventional approach to academics, much to the chagrin of their teachers and principal. Through humor, the film offers insight into the Indian education system and how teachers can affect the psyche of students. 3. Both! India Source: YouTube / YRF Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a former hockey player, Kabir Khan, who takes on the complicated task of training Indian female hockey players. At first, he faces opposition because women refuse to change the status quo. However, due to his persistence and empathy, they quickly get used to his coaching methods. If you’ve been in sports before, the movie will remind you of your coach who trained you hard so you can be the best version of yourself. 4. Black Source: YouTube / saifalibaba Rani Mukerjis Michelle is a young girl who lost her sight and hearing at an early age. Disabilities make her a frustrated and often violent child. Enter Debraj (Amitabh Bachchan), a kind but strict teacher who uses unconventional methods not only to educate Michelle, but also to help her discover the joys of life. It’s a beautiful movie that shows how much empathy can transform a person. Have you watched any of these movies? Let us know in the comments! Social and main image credit: Vinod Chopra Films and Applause Entertainment, SLB Films

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-movies-on-teachers/18023850 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos