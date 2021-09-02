‘Outer Banks’ tops streaming charts August 2-8 – The Hollywood Reporter





by netflix External banks was the # 1 program in Nielsen’s streaming charts for the first week of August. After finishing very close to All American the previous week, External banks accumulated much more listening time in the week of August 2-8. The drama lasted 2.1 billion minutes of viewing for the week, a 48% increase from the 1.42 billion minutes from July 26 through August. 1. The series also had a big lead over shows below in the charts. External banks had 943 million more viewing minutes than All American (1.157 billion minutes), the No. 2 title overall on Amazon, Disney +, Hulu, and Netflix. Its margin was even greater among the original series, where it was nearly four times greater than the second show, Virgin River (547 million). Rarely in recent months, Netflix has occupied all 10 of the original series’ slots during a period when Nielsen’s other three steps of streamers didn’t have many new or recent releases. The week was also the last week of the Summer Olympics, which dominated mainstream television. Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TVs only and do not include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. Ratings only measure US audiences, not other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney +, Hulu, and Netflix. Nielsen’s best streaming series August 2-8 are below. Original series 1. External banks (Netflix), 2.1 billion minutes viewed

2. Virgin river (Netflix), 547 million

3. Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami (Netflix), 321 million

4. Top secret UFO projects declassified (Netflix), 288 million

5. Car Masters: From rust to wealth (Netflix), 280 million

6. Love is blind (Netflix), 236 million

7. The snitch cartel: the origins (Netflix), 227 million

8. Hit and run (Netflix), 226 million

9. Lucifer (Netflix), 223 million

ten. Shine (Netflix), 220 million Series acquired 1. All American (Netflix), 1.16 billion minutes

2. The walking dead (Netflix), 720 million

3. Cocomelon (Netflix), 705 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 670 million

5. Criminal minds (Netflix), 579 million

6. Chicago Med (Netflix), 544 million

7. NCIS (Netflix), 530 million

8. Manifesto (Netflix), 501 million

9. Flash (Netflix), 472 million

ten. Supernatural (Netflix), 368 million

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/outer-banks-streaming-charts-aug-2-8-1235007713/

