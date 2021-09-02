Entertainment
Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney Examines the Problem of Success | Sally rooney
Tthere has been so much noise around Sally Rooney’s work, such fervor and maybe a fabricated division. The Cult of Sally Rooney, says a headline. Why do so many people hate Sally Rooney? asks another. The discussion cannot focus on the quality of his sentences, which are impeccable, nor on his tone, which is thoughtful, often gentle and always rigorous. It’s prose you get or don’t get; for some it is incisive, for others banal. Which makes me wonder if it’s so clean that it reflects the biases of readers.
Rooney is certainly interested in precision: his first two novels managed to be sexually accurate without being obscene, and that’s an interesting tip. In its repudiation of shame, the style represents a sort of advance, and perhaps it is this autonomy that irritates those notional critics who are noticeably masculine and noticeably misogynistic. Also and it really annoys some people that Rooney writes about love.
If romance is one key insult here, the Millennium is another. The difference of opinion is characterized, with or without precision, as generational, and part of the conversation is about what should and should not be taken seriously. In his first two books, Rooney wrote scrupulously about encounters that are generally considered fleeting, and therefore somewhat silly: an affair and a first love. The intensities of the experience, so coldly described, are greater than it is socially useful, as society was once constructed. For the generation depicted in these books, however, these constructions no longer hold the young reaping the ruin that their ancestors sowed. (Jane Austens’ heroines weren’t troubled by the apocalypse; perhaps that’s why they didn’t stop, in love, to abhor the slave trade.)
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/sep/02/beautiful-world-where-are-you-by-sally-rooney-the
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
