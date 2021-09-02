Entertainment
Hollywood Bowl concert with Tower of Power was a dream come true for Dave Koz, and a reality check fueled by COVID
Performing at the Hollywood Bowl on August 9 with Tower of Power was a dream come true for jazz sax mainstay Dave Koz, who was only 13 when he purchased his debut album, Tower of Powers 1974 funk classic, Back in Oakland. But due to the ongoing wave of Delta variants, Kozs’ dream gig at the famous Los Angeles venue was also a major COVID-19 reality check.
There were around 10,000 people in the audience and Tower of Power opened for us, said Koz, who is presenting his Summer Horns 2021 tour at the Humphreys Concerts by the Bay in San Diego on Friday night.
The Towers brass section joined us for our last song, and it was like the 13 year old me, who bought their album and sold it out, was back! It was a pinching moment that I will never forget.
So, alas, that’s what happened before the concert, as part of a 2021 summer tour to belatedly promote his 2020 album, A New Day.
I am fully vaccinated, Koz said. But two members of our touring entourage were not, for various reasons, two very important people.
Days before our concert there, the Hollywood Bowl changed its COVID vaccine exemption policy and said everyone should be vaccinated.
The venue, operated by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, ultimately made an exception for an unvaccinated member of the Kozs group. This is not the case for the longtime sound engineer of the saxophonists, who had to be replaced just hours before the start of the concert.
It was very stressful, said Koz, 58, speaking recently from his home in Los Angeles. The person we brought in had never mixed us before, or mixed a show at the Hollywood Bowl. But it ended up working really well.
The good part is that I then did a warrant … and now we are all vaccinated. The musician in my group decided to give it a try. The sound person didn’t want to, so we had to replace them. They had been with me for over 15 years …
It’s gratifying to be on the road again and see how people have missed out on the healing power of music. But this is the most difficult tour I have ever done. Each place and municipality has its own rules with masking and vaxxing.
Plus, instead of traveling on tour buses, Los Angeles native Koz, his band and road crew, 12 in total, are going to most of their concerts this summer.
If one of us breaks down, the whole tour breaks down, Koz said in a tone that reflected his concern.
So we added layers of protection, and it’s something we’ve never had to deal with before. But they got through it and got out of it.
A family affair at Humphreys
Only a few dozen unsold tickets are available for Kozs’ Friday night show at Humphreys, where the saxophonist estimates he has performed 20 times since the mid-1980s. He will be joined here by vocalist Kenny Lattimore and saxophonists Mindi Abair, Kirk Whalum and Vincent Ingala.
This year marks Humphreys’ 40th anniversary, a historic anniversary that was pushed back a year after the coronavirus pandemic completely ended last year’s season.
I think the first time I played Humphreys was opening act for (guitarist) Larry Carlton, whom I grew up idolizing. It was a really big deal for me and he couldn’t have been nicer, Koz said.
Humphreys is one of the most beautiful places in the world to do a concert, and that is only San Diego.
The saxophonist recalled fondly how his parents often traveled down from Los Angeles to watch him play Humphreys. It has become a multigenerational family affair.
My mom was baking a big batch of chocolate chip cookies that were spreading around the audience, Koz said. And my dad would ask my road manager for a big stack of passes after the show. My dad would give them to really attractive women in the audience, right in front of my mom!
After the show, I returned to my sweat-soaked dressing room and my father was surrounded by women he had given passes to meet me.
Say again?
Since Koz’s father, now deceased, knew his son was gay, why would he bring so many women to his dressing room?
Koz laughed.
It was for my father, not for me! He was working his own angles and my mom was a really good sport. After the show, my parents often spent the night at the hotel in Humphreys. They liked everything, and me too.
Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns, with Mindi Abair, Kirk Whalum, Vincent Ingala and Kenny Lattimore
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Or: Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Drive, Shelter Island
Tickets: $ 69
In line: ticketmaster.com
