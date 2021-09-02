10 actors you forgot released albums

Nowadays, it is almost inevitable that any world famous music star will also try his hand at playing to some extent. Of course, it goes both ways and a lot of movie and TV stars often have the option of releasing a tune or two, or at least that’s what they think.

The decision to get out of music may come in the form of an actor looking to flourish before the start of his acting career. She may be a star who was once successful on the big screen and is now looking to expand her talents. Or it can just be a good way to try and cash in on some recent success or popularity. Either way, here are some of the forgotten actors who put their musical talents on record.





ten Tom hardy

In 1999, a young Tom Hardy, still in his early twenties, was awaiting his big acting break. Before becoming a highly respected and Oscar nominated actor, he released an album consisting of hip-hop tracks, which was released online and featured a rapper Hardy under his alias “Tommy No 1”.

The album, titled Fall on your ass in 1999, was a selection of mixtapes performed by Hardy and Ed Tracy, under the name “Eddie Too Tall”, in their bedroom in the late 90s. Hardy provided the lyrics and vocals, while Tracy wrote the music.

9 Brie Larson

Long before he landed his first Oscar in 2016 for his role in Lenny Abrahamson Room, Marvel star Brie Larson had a short-lived music career. In 2005, she released her first and only album, entitled Finally out of PE

The 13-track album, which Larson herself helped co-write, dealt with her struggles and experiences as a teenager. The album managed to sell a total of only 4,000 copies in the United States.

8 Bruce willis

Actor Bruce Willis will likely be remembered as an action star, but many people may have forgotten that during the upward trajectory of his career he showcased his vocal talents as well.

Willis unveiled his first studio album in 1987, just a year after appearing on a track on the Moonlight soundtrack. His first album, Bruno’s return, was released on Motown Records and featured a cover of The Drifter’s 1964 R&B hit, “Under the Boardwalk”.

7 William shatner

William Shatner’s musical career began in the late 1960s with the release of his debut album,The transformed man. The album featured several recitals of plays voiced by the Star Trek legend, mixed with a surprising collection of famous songs, such as “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” by The Beatles, all performed in Shatner’s unique style.

Since then, Shatner has released four more albums over the years, including 2018. Why not me, his first country music album to date. He announced that he will be releasing a sixth album later this year.

6 Leonard Nimoy

William Shatner isn’t the only original Star Trekactor to try his hand at music. Co-star Leonard Nimoy, best known for playing Spock on the sci-fi series, has several albums to his name as well.

In 1967, Nimoy released his first studio album,Leonard Nimoy presents the music of Mr. Spock from outer space. The album itself was an attempt to build on the success of the popular TV series and featured plenty of space-themed songs, along with narrations and other sound effects.

5 Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.’s acting career has certainly seen its ups and downs. In 2004, just four years before his acting career was relaunched with his first appearance as Marvels. Iron Man, Downey released his first and only studio album with Sony Classical.

The album, titled The futuristic, featured several pop songs written by Downey, as well as a few covers. Downey even played piano on the album.

4 Zooey deschanel

As many have heard Zooey Deschanel showcase his onscreen vocal talents in the 2003 Christmas comedy, Elf, it should come as no surprise that the talented actress has a lot of musical experience.

In 2006, she joined the American singer-songwriter M. Ward and formed the indie-pop duo,Her him. It was Ward who had heard her sing in Elfand was surprised to find that apart from writing music, Deschanel had never released anything. Since the formation of the group, they have released six studio albums.

3 Scarlett johansson

Scarlett Johansson is the third Marvel Avengers actor to make this list, which includes Robert Downey Jr. and Brie Larson. His first album, Everywhere I lay my head, was released in May 2008 and consisted mainly of covers of Tom Waits.

A few years later, Johansson teamed up with singer-songwriter Pete Yorn and released To break up, a collaborative effort inspired by the work of French musician Serge Gainsbourg. The following year, Johansson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she was cast as Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) in Iron man 2.

2 Hugues Laurie

Versatile British actor, Hugh Laurie, best known for playing the title role in the award-winning medical drama television series,lodge, released their first album in 2011.

His blues-inspired album Let them talk was a song collaboration where Laurie not only provided the lead vocals but also played guitar and piano. A few years later he released his follow-up album,Has it not rained, which featured a mix of musical genres including blues, R&B, jazz and tango.

1 David Hasselhoff

Baywatch and Knight rider The star, David Hasselhoff, has an enviable musical career spanning six decades. In the mid-1980s, Hasselhoff released his first studio album, Night switch, which performed very well across Europe and went platinum in Austria.

Over the next 36 years, Hasselhoff released 14 more studio albums, including two triple platinum in Switzerland in the late 1980s, as well as 12 compilation albums.

