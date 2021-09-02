Will Hollywood boycott Texas after six-week abortion ban?

Is Hollywood about to play with Texas?

As the state enforces a law that will make parties to nearly all abortions vulnerable to civil lawsuits – a measure that was upheld by the Supreme Court on Wednesday – business liberals and corporate giants are feeling a pressure to act, several industry insiders said. Variety.

As the law seeks to ban abortions six weeks after conception, a stage at which most people don’t even know they’re pregnant, the most inflammatory part of the warrant states that anyone helping with the procedure can be sued in a civil court. This includes medical staff, family members or even the person who drives a patient to a clinic, a report noted.

Shortly after the law came into effect this week, figures like Reese Witherspoon and “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Bradley Whitford spoke out against the social media ban. President Joe Biden called this an “unprecedented assault” on women’s reproductive rights.

Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson predicted the law would encourage other conservative states, including places like Georgia where many movies and TV shows are shot, to come up with similar bans.

‘The unthinkable has happened,’ said McGill Johnson Variety. “There is now a state in this union where abortion is virtually inaccessible. Roe was effectively overthrown in Texas and there are 26 other states that have legislatures hostile to abortion rights that will move quickly to enact their own laws.

As the precedents show, however, there are more meaningful steps the entertainment community can take as a form of protest. In 2019, a similar measure in Georgia aimed to ban abortion after six weeks (or upon detection of a fetal heartbeat). Georgia is a massive production hub known for its generous tax incentives, and Hollywood contributes billions to the state’s economy each year. The industry therefore intended to arm its checkbook to shake up lawmakers.

Bob Iger, then CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said the company would likely pack its bags and move in solidarity with its female workforce. Netflix, a big spender on original production, was the first to blink and said it would “rethink its investment” in the state if Georgia’s heartbeat becomes law. Kristen Wiig and Lionsgate wrapped filming on “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” weeks before the cameras started rolling. Georgian law was later struck down by higher courts. A similar corporate reaction took place when Georgia enacted voting rights laws that critics said were designed to suppress the participation of voters of color. In response, Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game out of the state, and companies like Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines denounced the move.

McGill Johnson said she hopes Hollywood businesses respond to Texas’ move with threats to go out of business, while urging celebrities and storytellers to call attention to the effect the rules will have on women. .

“Hollywood has the chair of culture intimidation and has the impact of the economic chair of stepping out of state and calling on companies that do business in the state to go elsewhere,” he said. she declared. “The boycott has a long and important history in realizing and upholding human rights. The other important lever that Hollywood has is storytelling and its ability to dramatize the impact on people who do not have access to abortion. I am 49 years old. I am younger than Roe. I have never known a time when I was not free to make decisions about my own body. It’s important to tell the rising generations the story of what things used to be like before Roe, and what things look like when laws like this come into effect.

Texas is not as vital for film and television production, although some notable projects are filmed there. This includes “Love and Death,” an HBO Max Original series starring Elizabeth Olsen, and two untitled multi-city Texas projects from Walt Disney and NBCUniversal. A spokesperson for HBO Max declined to comment on the matter. Representatives for Walt Disney, NBCUniversal and Olsen did not respond to Variety’request for comments.

In addition to film shoots, the “blue pocket” of Austin, Texas is an important source of cultural energy. It is the site of the annual SXSW * conference, which brings together leaders from music, technology, film and politics. It is the longtime home of city enthusiasts Matthew McConaughey, Richard Linklater and Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League. It also has major hubs for tech players like Google and Dell, who may feel pressure to boycott the state because of the new laws.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott rebuffed suggestions that the new restrictions would lead to an exodus of economic activity in Lone Star State. He argued that the state’s lack of regulation and low taxes would continue to attract businesses.

“People vote with their feet and that doesn’t slow down businesses that come to the state of Texas at all,” he said Thursday in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”. “In fact, it speeds up the process of getting businesses into Texas in particular… It’s interesting that they are leaving the very liberal state of California and I have to tell you, let it be Elon Musk who I talk to frequently. Elon had to get out of California because part of the social policies in California and Elon constantly tells me that he likes the social policies of the state of Texas.

It’s unclear whether Hollywood studios will operate in solidarity, as disagreements begin to emerge over how best the liberal industry can fight the Red States where it produces much of its content – states where political values may differ, but the attractiveness of tax incentives often outweigh ideological divides. Some industry players believe that instead of staying away from states like Texas, insiders need to get more involved in the political process.

“The last thing we should do is starve Texas,” said a senior executive who advises major studios and tech giants. “We need to double our voting rights, make sure that we invest money in these states and that we elect the right officials. It’s a desperate race for democracy and Hollywood shouldn’t be mean here. “

* Variety’s parent company, Penske Media, has a 50% stake in the festival.