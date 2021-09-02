ABBA is back after 40 yearsExBulletin







toggle legend Baillie Walsh / Universal Music Group

Baillie Walsh / Universal Music Group Almost 40 years since they last made music together, the members of ABBA are back. The Swedish pop group have announced an upcoming “hologram” concert in London and their first new studio album in four decades. “We took a hiatus in the spring of 1982, and now we’ve decided it was time to end it,” the band said in a press release. “They say it’s unwise to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we recorded a follow-up of Visitors. “

ABBA

Youtube

ABBA is the acronym for the first names of singers Agnetha Fltskog and Anni-Frid “Frida” Lyngstad and instrumentalists / composers Benny Andersson and Bjrn Ulvaeus. They started in 1970 as a cabaret number. Four years later, they won the Eurovision Song Contest with “Waterloo”. They became stars with songs like “Dancing Queen” and “Fernando”. Another hit, “Mamma Mia”, inspired a Broadway musical and movie (and sequel) starring Meryl Streep and Cher. ABBA’s latest album, Visitors, released in 1981, featured a more sophisticated sound than the band’s previous light pop music. By this time, one of the two married couples in the group had divorced and the other was about to do so. The members are now all 70 years old and have released numerous solo projects. For several years, ABBA has teased about reunions. Their new album, Trip, will be released on November 5. It includes the singles “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, recorded at Anderson’s Riksmixningsverket studio in Stockholm.

ABBA

Youtube

In the announcement, ABBA says their inspiration to record again comes from having created “the strangest and most spectacular concert you could never dream of. Next May, the band will perform digitally with a live band in a purpose-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, using likenesses created by a team of Industrial Light & Magic under George Lucas. “We’re going to be able to sit in an audience and watch ourselves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring,” the announcement read. Tickets for the event go on sale September 5. “We are really sailing in uncharted waters,” the statement continued. “With the help of our young people we are traveling into the future. It is not easy to explain, but it has never been done before.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/02/1033709487/abba-new-album-digital-concert The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos