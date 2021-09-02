Akbar Gbajabiamila named new co-host of The Talk





The revolving door of The Talk co-hosts continues to revolve. Just days after the show announced Elaine Welteroth’s departure, she welcomed a new host, Akbar Gbajabiamila. The TV host and former NFL player will replace Welteroth in Season 12 of the CBS Daytime Talk Show (premiering September 13), alongside co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Jerry OConnell. It is an absolute honor to join THE TALK as a host! Gbajabiamila said in a statement obtained by USA TODAY. In a world as divided as ours, I look forward to presenting myself each day as my fun and genuine self and to advocate conversation over confrontation. Executive producer and showrunner Heather Gray added that the series is thrilled to welcome Akbar to the family. His endearing personality, open-mindedness and quick wit really impressed us when he appeared as guest co-host last season. In addition to joining The Talk, Gbajabiamila currently hosts the NBC American Ninja Warrior and American Ninja Warrior Junior, and previously played five years in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins, before taking on his retirement in 2008. On Tuesday, the show confirmed Welteroth was leaving The Talk after less than a year. Two weeks earlier, Carrie Ann Inaba had announced her departure. It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young black woman, to occupy an on-air space where our views are vastly under-represented, Welteroth, 34, said in a statement obtained by USA. TODAY. She continued: I am proud of the way I have represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so does your dance! I will miss my co-hosts and talented team and wish them the best. Thanks to everyone who logged in every day. More Than Enough author and former editor of Teen Vogue joined the show in January replacing Eves. Welteroth is also a judge on Bravos Project Runway. OConnell joined The Talk in July as the first permanent male co-host to replace Sharon Osbourne, who left the show in March following a controversial live-race exchange with Underwood. Kloots joined the show in January, replacing Marie Osmond. Longest-serving co-host Underwood joined the shows for the second season in 2011. In a joint statement, Gray and Matthews said they were grateful for Welteroths contributions. We wish Elaine all the best, said the executive producers. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm and insight that she brought to the show on a daily basis. Her open-mindedness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated.

