BMW launches the new JOYTOPIA streaming platform narrated by Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz for IAA Mobility. An exclusive concert by the British group Coldplay lifts the curtain on a new virtual world.

Munich. Two days before the opening of the IAA Mobility International Motor Show to be held in Munich from September 7 to 12, 2021, BMW is unveiling its own unique virtual world: JOYTOPIA. The highlight of the September 5 presentation will be an exclusive performance by Coldplay. The British group will play a virtual concert on the platform.

JOYTOPIA will provide users with an unprecedented concert experience. In addition to being live during Coldplay’s performance, fans can also become actively involved in the event via avatars. They will be able to dance to the music through their made-up character, get closer to the stage and see the band in action from all angles.

The concert will feature a list of four Coldplay songs, including their hit “Higher Power” produced exclusively for the BMW group. On September 5, the concert can be enjoyed 24 hours a day.

BMW takes brand communication to a new level.

“With JOYTOPIA, we have created our own metaverse. This allows us to meet our customers’ demand for individualized experiences in the digital space, ”said Stefan Ponikva, Vice President of Brand Communication and Brand Experience. “We want to open a new dialogue with the public that shifts the status quo from brand interpretation to user interpretation. JOYTOPIA is a quantum leap for the digital world. This allows us to take brand communication to a new level, ”adds Ponikva. JOYTOPIA is a new marketing tool for the digital world

Easy access with no registration or password required.

Mobility fans who do not physically attend the IAA Munich Motor Show and therefore cannot visit the BMW hubs at Max-Joseph-Platz in person can actively experience the highlights of the vehicle’s vision via JOYTOPIA . It is a platform that all users can access freely through their browser and the URL http://joytopia.com. It is not necessary to register with a name, email address and password, and JOYTOPIA can be used without the need for a special application. However, the app is optimized for smartphones. The new BMW virtual world was created in cooperation with “Journee”, a world-leading technology platform for metaverse experiences.

Oscar winner Christoph Waltz to moderate JOYTOPIA

JOYTOPIA guests are greeted on the platform – which boasts impressive visual quality – by a virtual fox and are guided through surreal worlds. The voice of the fox is that of Hollywood actor Christoph Waltz. “The future is what happens next and it’s entirely up to us to make it enjoyable. It was my first encounter with a metaverse. It’s not called JOYTOPIA for nothing. The joy of… ”, says the Oscar winner and alludes to the diversity of the virtual world. He captivates his audience by adding a dose of humor, even turning factual information into an entertaining experience for site visitors.

JOYTOPIA users will have fun navigating independently through three unique worlds as an avatar, using a map and panels for help. Avatars can run, jump or fly, and users can choose their shape and color. Like other game consoles, JOYTOPIA allows users to interact with other avatars and wave at them, for example. During public events, users can also create their own spaces. Selfies are also possible and can be posted directly on social media.

The three JOYTOPIA worlds are titled “Re: THINK”, “Re: IMAGINE” and “Re: BIRTH”. Each deals with topics of central importance to the future of the BMW Group. These include the circular economy, electric mobility, urban mobility and sustainability.

In the “Re: THINK” world, users are introduced to the building blocks of the circular economy and the possibilities it brings. The circular economy is a central element of BMW’s sustainable development strategy. The “Re: IMAGINE” world is the core of the entire BMW brand family and the stage for important presentations and messages. And “Re: BIRTH” offers an up-close look at the opportunities for individual mobility that will open up in cities in the future – visually presented here by the MINI Vision Urbanaut. These three different virtual worlds are complemented by various entertainment offerings and facilities.

The joytopia.com website will go live on September 5 at 00:00 CEST.