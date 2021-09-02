YouTube Music surpasses 50 million subscribers – The Hollywood Reporter





YouTube’s free and paid music streaming service has surpassed 50 million subscribers, Lyor Cohen, global head of music for the video giant, said Thursday. This number represents an increase of around 15 million subscribers from last October, when Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said YouTube Music and its premium offering had a total of 35 million YouTube Music and YouTube subscribers. Music Premium, including those with free trials. (Excluding free trials, the figure stood at 30 million, Pichai said.) A representative for YouTube Music declined to share how many of the 50 million subscribers revealed Thursday had free trials. But Cohen said YouTube Music is “seeing impressive growth” in Korea, India, Japan, Russia and Brazil. “YouTube Music and Premium’s unique offerings resonate in established and emerging music markets,” Cohen wrote in a blog post. “We won’t be taking our foot off the accelerator anytime soon.” YouTube first launched YouTube Music in 2018 with an ad-supported free tier and a premium tier costing $ 9.99 per month. The service is still far behind music streaming giants Spotify, which said it reached 165 million paying subscribers in its latest earnings report in July. Apple hasn’t revealed updated subscriber numbers for its Apple Music streaming service, but Apple please Eddy Cue said in 2019 that the streamer had over 60 million subscribers. For its part, YouTube has been working to improve its relationships with record labels and the music industry at large after facing criticism for copyright issues and low royalty rates. The efforts have had some impact, as Thursday’s YouTube Music announcement is accompanied by statements of support from top record label executives. “Our groundbreaking agreement over three years ago with YouTube laid the foundation for their subscription commitment that led to the launch of YouTube Music. Today, this approach has been more than validated as their service has passed the 50 million subscriber mark, ”said Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group. “. “. YouTube has enabled our artists to reach global audiences and connect with their fans, especially in the midst of the global pandemic, ”added Lenzo Yoon, CEO of HYBE. “We are grateful and excited about the opportunities YouTube brings to the music industry, and look forward to continuing to work with YouTube to enable our artists to reach more audiences around the world with their music and to engage and to connect with their fans around the world. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/youtube-music-50-million-subscribers-1235007591/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos