Sally Rooney Delivers Swag And The Hype For “Beautiful World, Where Are You”





To hear more audio stories from publications like the New York Times, download Audm for iPhone or Android. Maybe you’ve heard of a new novel by Sally Rooney? This summer, early copies of Beautiful World, Where Are You graced the Twitter feeds and Instagram stories of the humble Internet literary brags that readers got their hands on the book ahead of its September 7 release. Soon, the hype for the third novel by Ms. Rooney, the 30-year-old author of Conversations With Friends and Normal People, who was hailed as the Millennial’s first great novelist, began to fuel an aftermarket. According to The Guardian, a galley sold on eBay for $ 209.16 in June, although the publisher made it clear that such copies were not for resale. As the release date drew closer, anticipation moved closer to the declining levels of streetwear. In August, Ms Rooneys’ publisher, Farrar, Straus & Giroux, handed out yellow bucket hats and tote bags (along with the cover illustrations of the novels, by Manshen lo) to celebrities, journalists and other so-called literary influencers. They were encouraged to post articles on the book using the hashtag #BWWAY.

Lena Dunham, Maggie Rogers and Lucy Dacus are among those who have shared photos of the book and its promotional loot on social media. Sarah Jessica Parker was pictured reading it between takes for the Sex and the City reboot. In an interview, Vanity Fair correspondent Delia Cai called her a statutory summer nightmare.

For some publishing professionals, FSG’s mailings were a lesson in humility. Laura Marsh, literary editor of The New Republics, noted on Twitter that she did not receive the tote or the hat. Lisa Lucas, editor of the Knopf Pantheon and Schocken prints, tweeted that she was cool enough for a tote bag but not a bucket hat. (As a disclosure, I received a tote, but also not a bucket hat.) Meanwhile, Hollywood executives can’t even get their hands on the seemingly ubiquitous advance copies. For now, Sallys’ reps are keeping the galleys at bay, said Jordan Helman, head of scripted content at Hulu, which distributed the television adaptation of Normal People in the United States. For those who missed the first push, there will be plenty of loot to collect on Tuesday when the title rolls out. UK bookstores plan to open early and distribute t-shirts, and even more tote bags. A Sally Rooney umbrella arrives (for those times when you’re moved to ask, Good weather, where are you?). The week of September 13, independent bookstores across the United States will be handing out promotional items, and in New York City, a Beautiful World branded truck, Where Are You will also serve coffee.

Emily Temple, the editor of Literary Hub, described the ongoing Rooney-mania as almost unprecedented for a literary fiction release. For her, it is reminiscent of Ferrante Fever’s obsession with pseudonymous author Elena Ferrante, whose Neapolitan novels, starting with My Brilliant Friend, have made her an international celebrity.

Sheila OShea, Director of Advertising and Marketing for FSG, pointed out that the oversized campaign for Beautiful World, Where Are You aims to celebrate the authors’ existing readership and introduce Sally Rooney to those who have yet to discover Sally Rooney. In other words, it relies on influential people who introduce their products and recruit new readers through their small screens. Some recipients noted the irony of the promotional blitz, as Ms. Rooneys expressed Marxist values. There is this strange feeling that by carrying it, you are fulfilling its capitalist purpose, Ms. Cai said of the tote bag. If you care so much about Sally Rooney, you must be skeptical of it, or at least be aware of it. Beautiful World, Where Are You, like Ms. Rooney’s first two novels, features brilliant young people 20 and older who spend as much time thinking about climate change and reproductive ethics as they do their loves. . While they are very passionate about some things, her characters are nonetheless able to see the irony of things and live with contradictions in their lives, said Mitzi Angel, FSG editor and longtime Ms Rooneys editor. It’s one of the best things about his job.

One of the central characters of the book is also a realistic fiction writer, struggling with the anxieties of celebrity overnight. The great irony, said Maris Kreizman, host of The Maris Review podcast, of the roll-out of the novels, is that Sally Rooney wrote a book about this author character who comes to terms with how an attractive young author is marketed. (Ms. Dacus, whose profile is rising, might relate to this plot. Honestly, I don’t wish anyone notoriety, the musician said over the phone.) Despite the press and acclaim that surrounded Ms. Rooneys’ writing, it has yet to reach a successful level of cultural awareness. Just because something is popular in our feed doesn’t mean it’s popular around the world, said Karah Preiss, founder, with actress Emma Roberts, of the online book club Belletrist. If you go see someone on the street anywhere and ask them what Harry Potter is, they know what it is, she continued. If you ask them who Sally Rooney is, they’ll say, I don’t know, did you go to school with her? For those in the know, the yellow bob could one day be a cultural artifact. In 20 years, said Ms. Temple, the coolest girl in a small college in Vermont is going to find it at a thrift store and wear it as everyone envies.

