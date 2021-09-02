Oscar Isaac in Paul Schraders The Card Counter Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Schrader has spent much of his career scanning the dark abyss of the troubled souls of men. It creates another eminently worthy subject of such examination in the title figure of The card counter, who goes by the assumed name of William Tell and is played by Oscar Isaac in an intense performance with the dangerous magnetism of Al Pacino in his debut with Michael Corleone. A kind of accompanying piece for First reformed, this is yet another murderous character study of a lonely, overwhelmed man who logs his innermost thoughts into a journal, living with his guilt until he receives an unexpected opportunity for redemption.

From the cool retro font of its opening credits, displayed on the textured weave of a felt tablecloth in close-up, this version of Focus has a bold 1970s throwback feel despite its contemporary setting. He finds writer-director Schrader in a reflective state of mind, meditating on the limits of punishment while blurring the line between atonement and self-destruction. This aspect is well balanced here, however, by the jazzy vitality of the opening scenes as Alexander Dynan’s camera sneaks around tables at various casinos and William explains the rules. Blackjack is his game of choice, but it is no slouch in poker either.

A sin First reformed, Schrader uses an extended voiceover not as the lazy retreat in storytelling he so often becomes, but as a key to unlocking the mind of a protagonist who chooses to reveal little about himself. And to provide quick introductions to the rules of each game and the specific ways a skilled professional player can beat the house.

“I never imagined myself as someone adapted to incarceration,” explains William, explaining how he adjusted to a long stay at Leavenworth, enjoying the invariable routine and reading time. It was there that he learned to count cards. He moves from town to town, plays in small casinos, and keeps his winnings small enough to avoid undue attention. William doesn’t play to get rich, just to pass the time, even though the shadows pestering him suggest he’s anything but relaxed.

Gaming agent La Linda (Tiffany Haddish) sees him as a thoroughbred as she builds a stable of poker tournament players funded by an anonymous funder. William declines his offer to join at first, but changes his mind when he meets someone he can help, a lost young man who will serve as his penance.

William’s sleeping visions of torture and interrogation by a US Army special operations unit in an Iraqi prison hint at his past. But it wasn’t until a certain point in the film that Schrader revealed that William was one of the men to be court-martialed after the Abu Ghraib scandal, while the senior officers who organized the human rights violations man have remained free to reinvent themselves in the private sector.

One of those shady figures is the man now known as Major John Gordo (frequent collaborator of Schrader Willem Dafoe in nail-hard form), who William sees speaking at a security conference. for correctional officers in a hotel-casino. A young man in the audience, Cirk “with a C” Baufort (Tye Sheridan), recognizes William in photographs as a former soldier of the same unit in which his late father served, both trained by the sadistic Gordo.

The disgrace for Cirk’s father ended in suicide, and after dropping out of school and severing ties with his mother, the son now wants to settle scores. Cirk, who has a silly plan to make Gordo pay, tells William that when he saw him he thought, “Here’s a man who might want a piece of what I’m going to start.”

Even though the moral weight of his actions in Iraq still torments him, William tells the child that he refuses to be consumed by thoughts of a past that he cannot erase. Instead, he sees Cirk as a chance to do good, offering mentorship and financial support to get him back on track. But this is a Paul Schrader film, so the path to good intentions is inevitably paved with violence.

The subsequent plot loses some tension as the focus is split between a gaming tournament, a low-flame romance between William and La Linda, and William’s graphic accounts to Cirk of what it was really like in Iraq. While the kid initially likes to hang out in hotels and casinos with play money provided by William, he soon begins to find life repetitive: “I don’t know if it’s really going somewhere. The same suspicion briefly creeps into the film. But Schrader regains momentum as Cirk fails to hold his end of their bargain, forcing William to make direct account with his past.

Even with that sagging hint of midsection history, it’s still a highly controlled film with an infallible mastery of tone. In William, Schrader created another anguished protagonist numbing his pain in an existential void, going from town to town and casino to casino, each very similar to the previous one. There is a stark visual contrast between these bland interiors with their sticky rugs and old-fashioned decor and the austere Iraqi prison brought to a nightmarish life in William’s descriptions of “the noise, the smell, the violence.”

Schrader scorns conventional gains, as he sets up a peripheral character for humiliation – an obnoxious showboater who rides the gaming circuit with his own team of cheerleaders – it doesn’t happen; and the promising emotional connection between William and La Linda hits a bump. Even the final tournament is dropped before the winning hand is played as the film enters a surprising new curve. But William’s sacrificial road out of purgatory offers a sort of bloody deliverance, more in keeping with the author-director’s defining themes without extinguishing all hope. The uniquely Christian notion of forgiveness is intrinsic to Schrader’s work, no matter how hard his lost souls try to win it.

The haunted quality of the central character, in a limbo between sin and salvation, is indeed found in the original songs composed for the film by Robert Levon Been of the Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

It’s good to see Haddish expand his lineup in a dramatic role, playing against the guy as a driven but cool customer in an area where reading people is a core skill. In a visually stunning scene, La Linda prompts Michael outside of his ascetic routine of hotels, casinos, and generic restaurants to take a stroll through the illuminated Missouri Botanical Garden at night. She literally invites him to consider the possibilities of beauty and vitality, and the chemistry between the two actors really clicks during their exchanges in this magical setting, so foreign to the world in which the film otherwise lives.

Sheridan’s character is less satisfactorily developed, and while he conveys the simmering volatility of a young man ready for revenge but lacking the tricks to orchestrate it, he struggles to assert a great presence. in the scenes with Michael.

It’s also because Isaac is such a remarkably compelling force – even in the many scenes remarkable for the physical stillness of a man whose eyes clock everything. In one of the strangest elements of the film, the meaning of which is left to interpretation, William, upon his arrival at each new hotel, removes white canvases and string from his luggage and methodically wraps all the furniture in his room. . Dressed immaculately in what is almost a uniform of a comfy leather jacket over a shirt and tie, his black hair slicked back and marked with a touch of gray, he is a man who seeks to create the impression external order and control. But the torment that gnaws at her entrails is never in doubt.