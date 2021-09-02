Lesbian Mechanic, Drag Queen and “Gay James Bond” Are Unsuitable Spy Team in “Q-Force”

Over two and a half years ago, comedy veteran Sean Hayes and his production partner, Todd Milliner, approached longtime screenwriter Gabe Liedman to work together on a new scripted series that would star Hayes in the role of a gay James Bond.

After pitching the idea for months, Liedman came up with the basic premise of Q-Force, an adult animated series centered around a misfit and undervalued team of LGBTQ secret agents voiced by a predominantly queer cast of heavyweights. Hollywood and both subvert and embrace action-adventure genre tropes.

Q-Force is a bit like an underdog version of gay James Bond, Liedman told NBC News in a video interview this week. What if you were James Bond, but no one takes you seriously, because you’re different?

Executive produced by Liedman, Hayes, Milliner, David Miner and Michael Schur (The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Q-Force follows Steve “Mary” Maryweather (Hayes), a former golden boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA ) who, after revealing his homosexuality, is sent to West Hollywood to disappear into the dark. Instead, he’s assembled a star-studded team of queer agents, including himself, expert mechanic Deb (Wanda Sykes), hacker Stat (Patti Harrison), and master of drag and disguise Twink (Matt Rogers). .

After a decade of waiting for an official AIA assignment, Mary is determined to prove herself to the agency that turned its back on her, and the Q-Force decides to solve a case on its own terms. But when reluctantly promoted to the field, members have to put up with an unruly new member of the team: Agent Rick Buck (David Harbor), who is Mary’s former rival and identifies as straight. (In addition to serving as creator and executive producer, Liedman also voices Benji, Mary’s sweet and charming love interest who is often endangered due to her closeness to the Q-Force.)

From the start, Liedman, who has been a writer and producer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and PEN15, always knew he wanted to put queer actors in queer roles to paint a larger picture of the LGBTQ community, a move that, he said was wholeheartedly supported by the executives of Universal Television and Netflix, who ordered a 10-episode first season of “Q Force” in April 2019. (Universal Television and NBC News are owned by Comcast.)

I really, really wanted it to be a whole, not just the story of this guy, but the story of this team, Liedman said, so that we could have a lesbian lead character and a trans lead character and tell it in some way. sort of a bigger, more community story.

When he got down to writing the pilot episode, Liedman decided to bring in a lot of people in his own life, which he said kept the show down. Agent Mary is, in many ways, based on me, which is embarrassing to say, he laughs. Deb is based on one of my absolute best friends who is a lesbian and has love and stability in my life; Stat is based on another friend of mine who wrote for the show, who is a trans, goth, and hilarious person.

Twink is based on, like, a thousand people, he added with a laugh. I have a lot of people in my life that I love, who are very female, cis, gay, who are brilliantly energetic and confident in these ways that I really admire and really wanted to put this to it. screen and just say, Yeah, even if you don’t care about being like that, you’re really awesome.

During the process of creating the first season with a predominantly LGBTQ room of writers, Liedman said working with animation opened up a realm of endless possibilities for storytelling and revealed that there were two fortuitous instances where the how a character was written matched perfectly with the actor who voiced them.

When I write, I like to have an actor in mind so that [I] can write better, more natural dialogue, as if someone is saying it. Wanda was always Deb in my head from the first line I wrote for this character, so it was just a complete dream come true that we sent her the scripts and she was in it, he revealed. Matt, who plays Twink, was actually one of the show’s writers. He just did Twink better than anyone else who has tried. No one could touch it, and it was kind of a real Cinderella story. It’s kind of a dream if you’re a writer-performer in a writers room to be picked, and it really did.

During the first season, Liedman said he wanted to tell stories that seemed like a fantasy, because the series exists in this completely made-up and crazy world. “But he always felt that it was important to found the series. in issues that directly affect the community, such as violence and discrimination against homosexuals and the harmful practice of conversion therapy.

It plays into solving some of these issues, but it also plays into making moving love stories and people getting it wrong and trying to solve them. It was really about finding that balance along the way, he said.

Having worked on this project for most of the past two and a half years, Liedman who joked that he’s anything but impartial after seeing all the episodes 8 million times each is hoping Q-Force will be part of the progress. light but consistent that queer artists have achieved in traditionally rectilinear spaces. I don’t think our shows are going to change the world, but I think every little step we take counts, he said.

As much as representation and politics play such a huge role in the structure, foundation and life of this show, I also really, really hope people have fun with it, he added. There are groundbreaking, very serious, and highly political works of art, and Q-Force isn’t one of them and he doesn’t need to be one either. I really wanted to say, OK, we won the battle of selling this show. We can have fun now, right? It was a big priority for me.

But while Liedman wanted to swing for the fences in the first season which features sharp one-liners, graphic representations of cartoonish sexuality and nudity, and plenty of pop culture references to the ‘Eurovision Song Contest’. song ”and to the Brokeback Mountain and The Princess Diaries films, the creator and the rest of his production team have received strong reviews online since the first teaser was released during Pride Month in June.

While some were intrigued by the premise and the combination of comedy and action, others criticized the series for relying on many tropes out of print and reinforce stereotypes about the LGBTQ community. Responding to public outcry, which he has yet to respond to on social media, Liedman said he thinks portrayal is this really important and really, really heavy thing, and there’s a lot of anxiety about doing things right, so obviously it breaks my heart to think that for a lot of people maybe we haven’t done things right. “

I know you can have the best of intentions, and it doesn’t really matter. It will hit people like it hits people, but I know we came from a really loving place, he continued. We weren’t trying to reinforce stereotypes; we were trying to give the people who see themselves in these characters a hug and a pat on the back and lift them up. I expected hate from the fanatics obviously, that’s where I expected most of the criticism to come from, but you can do your best and still get it on your ass. It happens to all of us, and we have it or not.

Ultimately, Liedman wanted Q-Force to be a shameless celebration of the queer community, and that was meant to be assertive, loving and funny, he said. I find pop culture references funny for a lot of writers I’ve worked with and a lot of my friends as well. But I know not everything is for everyone, but all I can talk about is what I was hoping for and my hope was laughter and partying.

Q-Force is now streaming on Netflix.

