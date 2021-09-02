Anthony Q. Farrell Launches Showrunner Bootcamp – The Hollywood Reporter

Office Writer Anthony Q. Farrell sees a lot of work on his hands to convince his fellow Canadian television scribes to step up and take the lead in local series writers’ rooms.

“I get messages from young writers who are in rooms with showrunners who have no experience in showrunning, and it’s difficult because they want to be united, but this person has no training and does not know not how to make this work, ”said Farrell The Hollywood reporter.

By definition, the job of showrunning requires being the best dog in the writer’s room. And Farrell explains that too many polite Canadian screenwriters, let alone from black, Indigenous and colored communities, hesitate to take charge when necessary or see obstacles in their way.

“It’s a very Canadian thing to say, I’ll let you handle this,” the veteran writer and executive producer said of fellow TV scribes unable to muster the courage to take charge. Farrell is eager to change that with a first-ever Showrunner Training Bootcamp hosted by BIPOC TV & Film, an organization that campaigns for racial equity in the Canadian entertainment industry.

Turns out the confidence to take the reins of creation comes naturally to Farrell as showrunner and executive producer of the prime-time sci-fi comedy. Overlord and the undergrowth, and while developing other shows. His TV credits include CBC’s Small mosque in the meadow and the next series Marble and BYUtv Les Parker Anderson / Amelia Parker.

He remembers an actor friend telling Farrel that he had an “American swagger” when he ran a writer’s room. “I told him, I guess it’s kinda because I’ve worked in America for so long, but it makes me weird that it’s not the norm here. You are the showrunner, you are the showrunner, ”added Farrell.

Supported by special guest instructors and panelists from the United States and Canada, Farrell’s program, co-designed with writer and producer Jinder Oujla-Chalmers, will train up to 50 Canadian BIPOC writers on how to manage and to equip their writing, production and post-production rooms. production schedules and manage production companies and broadcasters.

The Bootcamp comes as the Canadian entertainment industry is finally opening the doors for BIPOC creators to become showrunners after seeing creators from under-represented communities too often get the green light for their series, only to see a showrunner or a more experienced supervisor take the helm of the show.

“It’s usually a white man, sometimes a white woman. If that person is open to learning and listening, it can be a great experience. But too often that person is faced with an ego situation or a touch of white fragility, dare I say it, ”argues Farrell.

The Bootcamp aims to prepare intermediate and senior BIPOC screenwriters to switch to showrunning so that they can avoid the pitfalls of a Canadian television industry too dependent on white guardians. “They [BIPOC creators] maybe a great writer, but now you have to be the manager of other writers, you have to answer questions from different departments, be part of post-production – there is a lot going on that you weren’t for. trained as a writer, ”Farrel explained.

A 2021 report from the Writers Guild of Canada found that writers from marginalized and underrepresented communities were the least likely to hold leadership positions or senior credits in Canadian television series and that lack of racial equity has an impact on how the creators of BIPOC are hired, or not, and how much money they make.

“It was a painful experience to create my own TV series, to get the green light, for the showrunning job to go to someone else. I discovered throughout my writing journey that no one ever talked about the real job of showrunners. Like it’s a big secret that no one is ready to reveal, ”writer and executive producer Jinder Oujla-Chalmers, who partnered with Farrell on Bootcamp, said in a statement.