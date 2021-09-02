Houston Labor Day Weekend 2021 Guide





Fill your Labor Day weekend with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials, fireworks and more with our guide to Friday Labor Day weekend festivities and events September 3 to Monday September 6, 2021. Whether you're looking to get out on the town, listen to live music, or have fun with the family, we've brought you some of our favorite Labor Day events. Want to dig deeper into things to do on Labor Day weekend? Check out our comprehensive guide to Labor Day weekend weekend in Houston. 2021 Labor Day Weekend Festivities and Events The whole weekend

Sugar Land Skeeters vs. Las Vegas Aviators at Constellation Field | Daily Catch one of the final home playoffs of the Minor League season when the Skeeters host the Aviators. $ 8 to $ 60, but you canfind better, cheaper or difficult to obtain seats using the TicketNetwork online marketplaceTimes vary.

Catch one of the final home playoffs of the Minor League season when the Skeeters host the Aviators. $ 8 to $ 60, but you canfind better, cheaper or difficult to obtain seats using the TicketNetwork online marketplaceTimes vary. Houston Restaurant Weeks | Daily Attend the final week of the annual summer charity event that raises funds for the Houston Food Bank, when you dine at the multi-course restaurant, breakfasts, brunches, lunches and dinners at a fixed price from a stellar list of the city’s beloved restaurants. Locations, prices, and times vary.

Attend the final week of the annual summer charity event that raises funds for the Houston Food Bank, when you dine at the multi-course restaurant, breakfasts, brunches, lunches and dinners at a fixed price from a stellar list of the city’s beloved restaurants. Locations, prices, and times vary. Battleship Texas Labor Day Tours | Saturday Sunday Located near the San Jacinto monument, the battleship Texas reopens to the public for two brief windows on Labor Day weekend, before continuing with major repairs. $ 10; $ 5 for 4 to 11 year olds, active military personnel and those 65 and over; free for children 3 and under. 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Labor Day Weekend at the Lone Star Flight Museum | from saturday to monday Commemorate Labor Day with 3 days of special high-flying fun, when the Lone Star Flight Museum opens for an extended weekend of free flight simulators, adult flight history lectures and entertainment. other options for all ages. $ 15; $ 13 for ages 12 to 17 and 65 and over; $ 10 for ages 4 to 11; free for museum members and for ages 3 and under. Hours vary.

Labor Day Weekend at the Rustic | Sunday & Monday | No cover Country music bar and kitchen invite patrons to enjoy the long weekend with free live music on Sunday night, then more tracks and a family-style Labor Day Jam & Toast on Monday with a happy hour in the afternoon until 6 p.m. Available at both locations. Sunday from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 Saturday, September 4, 2021 Sunday, September 5, 2021 Labor Day, Monday September 6, 2021 Labor Day Backyard BBQ at B-52 Brewing | No cover Bite into delicious Vicks BBQ while competing in a tag team cornhole tournament when B-52 Brewing hosts a backyard party. Although there is no cover, you are responsible for food and drinks. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Labor Day Monday day + evening at the Seaside Lounge | No cover Spend your day partying with drinks, food, hookah and more, plus live DJs spinning 90s hip-hop and afrobeat at Labor Day Hennessy vs Casamigos at Seaside Lounge. Free entry with RSVP at 11am to close.

Labor Day Brunch at On The Kirb in Midtown | No cover Midtown’s organic restaurant and sports bar offers a special Labor Day edition of its weekly Industry Monday brunch. Everyone is welcome, and professionals in the service sector can benefit from a 20% discount on their orders. From noon to 6 p.m.

Labor Day at Lagoonfest Texas in Texas City The turquoise waters of the lagoon host an all-day entertainment event hosted by Texas natives and reality TV stars from The voice, Sundance Head and Sarah Grace, as well as Houston’s own party group, The Rapture. The music starts at 2 p.m. One-day admission starts at $ 20 and $ 15 for ages 3 to 12; free for children 2 and under. Ticket prices vary depending on the day of the week and demand. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Supa Soca: Labor Day and Party at Cl Houston | FREE Celebrate the sound of the Caribbean with Soca music, hip-hop, Afrobeat, R&B and more when Cl Houston hosts a Poolside Labor Day party. Free with RSVP until 4 p.m. limited tickets range from $ 15 to $ 100. 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

5th Annual Old Fashioned Ice Cream at Frank J. Brown Heritage Museum | No cover Step back in time and sample treats like Blue Bell ice cream, cookies, lemonade and more, plus live music from the Wild River Trio when the Frank J. Brown Heritage Museum in Friendswood holds its 5th edition annual old-fashioned ice cream. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Labor Day BBQ's Backyard at Market Square Park | No cover Feast on a delicious barbecue this Labor Day at an early evening party with lawn games, cold beers, a watermelon tasting contest, a barbecue and more when Market Square Park hosts a Labor Day celebration with live music from Danny Ray & the Acoustic Production. Although free, you are responsible for food and drinks. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

