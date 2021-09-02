Entertainment
Stars compare Texas abortion law to “Handmaid’s Tale”
Hollywood knows how to deliver the drama.
Celebrities took to social media Thursday to unleash their fury against Texas’ new abortion law, likening the restrictive rule to an actual version of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel and Hulu drama The Handmaids Tale.
Before this country becomes a true version of The Handmaids Tale, let’s all come together and stop what’s going on in Texas. Keep abortions safe and legal, actress, comedian and former talk show host Rosie ODonnell said in a TikTok video.
Handmaids Tale actor Bradley Whitford also stepped in, retweeting about the show’s gifs and tweeting that Texas law is misogynistic and punitive.
Actor Michael Rapaport sued a curse-laden tirade on TikTok, shooting down the Lone Star State for refusing to make exceptions to the law in cases of rape and incest. He also compared Texas lawmakers to the die-hard Islamist Taliban in Afghanistan.
Ain’t you those red states, aren’t you the people of Texas out there those who are [saying] my body, my choice on the vaccine? You’re not going to get us vaccinated but you want to deprive women of the right to abort? … who’s going to pay for all those unwanted kids, guys, in Texas. One night stands are about to get very dear to some of you beer-drinking moms, skiing, bar hopping in Texas.
Star Trek actor George Takei made a similar point, drawing on states’ anti-masking culture, but with less swear words.
Pop icon Cher tweeted that she wondered when the Texas Senate would start enforcing the burqa, the traditional black dresses worn by Muslim women, although some people criticized her for being culturally insensitive.
IF Texas is going to take away women’s rights, THEY SHOULD AT LEAST PROVIDE STATE AUTHORIZED UNIFORMS, she tweeted, sharing images of traditional Islamic dress and a character from The Handmaids Tale who had her lips pierced. HABIT [be] LONG, TILL Texas OFFERS ONLINE STORY JEWELERY. [Be] 1st.ON UR BLOCK 2 GET NEW LIP RINGS CLOSE MY MOUTH.
The strictest law of its kind in the country came into effect after the United States Supreme Court on Thursday morning dismissed an appeal by abortion providers seeking to block its implementation. The Texas Heartbeat Act prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks gestation, and gives individuals the right to bring civil actions against those who provide, seek, or assist a person in obtaining an abortion. abortion.
This is the first time since 1973, the year of the Roe v. Wade, that a state law banning most abortions has become law. Under the Roe decision and subsequent decisions, abortions are considered protected until the 23rd or 24th week of pregnancy.
The court did not rule on the constitutionality of the laws, a point missed by some in Hollywood. Rather, its inability to pursue the appeal means that abortion providers may have to wait to be prosecuted to challenge the constitutionality of the measure in court. A similar 2019 law that prompted Hollywood to boycott Georgia is awaiting an appeal from a permanent block of federal courts.
President Biden, currently on watch for the chaotic end of the war in Afghanistan, responded Thursday by saying he was urging White House lawyers to launch a whole-of-government effort to respond to the ruling and ensure that women in Texas have access to safe services and legal abortions.
Here’s a look at other big reactions, from Hollywood and beyond:
Editors David G. Savage and Molly Hennessy-Fiske contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2021-09-02/celebrities-texas-abortion-law-reactions
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]