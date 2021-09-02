Stars compare Texas abortion law to “Handmaid’s Tale”

Hollywood knows how to deliver the drama.

Celebrities took to social media Thursday to unleash their fury against Texas’ new abortion law, likening the restrictive rule to an actual version of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel and Hulu drama The Handmaids Tale.

Before this country becomes a true version of The Handmaids Tale, let’s all come together and stop what’s going on in Texas. Keep abortions safe and legal, actress, comedian and former talk show host Rosie ODonnell said in a TikTok video.

Handmaids Tale actor Bradley Whitford also stepped in, retweeting about the show’s gifs and tweeting that Texas law is misogynistic and punitive.

Women do not emerge. If you want to take away their right to control their own body without making sure that the inseminator takes full legal responsibility for the child at the time of creation, you are not pro-life. You just hate women. You want to punish them. – Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 1, 2021

Actor Michael Rapaport sued a curse-laden tirade on TikTok, shooting down the Lone Star State for refusing to make exceptions to the law in cases of rape and incest. He also compared Texas lawmakers to the die-hard Islamist Taliban in Afghanistan.

Ain’t you those red states, aren’t you the people of Texas out there those who are [saying] my body, my choice on the vaccine? You’re not going to get us vaccinated but you want to deprive women of the right to abort? … who’s going to pay for all those unwanted kids, guys, in Texas. One night stands are about to get very dear to some of you beer-drinking moms, skiing, bar hopping in Texas.

Star Trek actor George Takei made a similar point, drawing on states’ anti-masking culture, but with less swear words.

Tell me if I understood correctly. We can’t tell you that you have to wear a mask during a deadly pandemic because your body, your right but you have the right to control if a woman is pregnant and trying to have an abortion? -George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 2, 2021

Pop icon Cher tweeted that she wondered when the Texas Senate would start enforcing the burqa, the traditional black dresses worn by Muslim women, although some people criticized her for being culturally insensitive.

IF Texas is going to take away women’s rights, THEY SHOULD AT LEAST PROVIDE STATE AUTHORIZED UNIFORMS, she tweeted, sharing images of traditional Islamic dress and a character from The Handmaids Tale who had her lips pierced. HABIT [be] LONG, TILL Texas OFFERS ONLINE STORY JEWELERY. [Be] 1st.ON UR BLOCK 2 GET NEW LIP RINGS CLOSE MY MOUTH.

The strictest law of its kind in the country came into effect after the United States Supreme Court on Thursday morning dismissed an appeal by abortion providers seeking to block its implementation. The Texas Heartbeat Act prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks gestation, and gives individuals the right to bring civil actions against those who provide, seek, or assist a person in obtaining an abortion. abortion.

This is the first time since 1973, the year of the Roe v. Wade, that a state law banning most abortions has become law. Under the Roe decision and subsequent decisions, abortions are considered protected until the 23rd or 24th week of pregnancy.

The court did not rule on the constitutionality of the laws, a point missed by some in Hollywood. Rather, its inability to pursue the appeal means that abortion providers may have to wait to be prosecuted to challenge the constitutionality of the measure in court. A similar 2019 law that prompted Hollywood to boycott Georgia is awaiting an appeal from a permanent block of federal courts.

President Biden, currently on watch for the chaotic end of the war in Afghanistan, responded Thursday by saying he was urging White House lawyers to launch a whole-of-government effort to respond to the ruling and ensure that women in Texas have access to safe services and legal abortions.

Here’s a look at other big reactions, from Hollywood and beyond:

Have we stepped back in time? Isn’t it interesting that wearing a mask violates their body, but not the right to abortion? – Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 1, 2021

Texas’ latest abortion ban, # SB8, gives politicians, neighbors and even foreigners the right to sue those who perform or simply help patients to have abortions after 6 weeks. It’s time to fight for our health and reproductive rights! #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/hTpvmTWoIF -Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 1, 2021

Women carry a pregnancy for nine months until birth. Then they make milk to feed the baby. Men’s contribution to this process lasts about 8 seconds in a good day. Why men think they have a lot to say about reproductive rights will always remain a mystery. – George Hahn (@georgehahn) September 1, 2021

Last night, the Supreme Court formally overturned five decades of established law and allowed Texas to uphold the unconstitutional abortion ban. Yes: they dumped Roe v. Wade without hearing the arguments, in an unsigned 5-4 paragraph notice issued in the middle of the night. – Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 2, 2021

It is one more tactic to keep them without their own personal rights. It’s not just Texas, trust me. – Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 2, 2021

No exceptions for rape or incest!?!? #Texas it is despicable and odious – Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) September 2, 2021

Who is going to tell all the men in Texas that child support now starts at six weeks? – Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) September 1, 2021

Editors David G. Savage and Molly Hennessy-Fiske contributed to this report.