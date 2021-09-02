‘Gold Rush’ season 12 details revealed (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter





Discovery’s top rated show Gold Rush is scheduled to return on September 24 for his 12th season. In addition, the aftershow Dirtiness will return on November 5 with a new look and format. Host Christo Doyle will be leaving the studio and heading to the gold claims to reveal firsthand what miners’ lives really look like when the cameras aren’t rolling. During this time, Hollywood journalist has exclusive details on the upcoming season of Gold Rush. “This year is all about war,” Discovery says. With the price of gold reaching record highs, every miner is struggling to find and mine the best land. But with most of the good land tied up, they are forced to dig deeper and go deeper into the wild in search of the mother sill. After years of rising gold totals, mining prodigy Parker Schnabel is running out of land, forcing him to bet on a narrow pay strip that could be the richest he has mined. Problem is, it’s over 50 feet below the surface, and he’ll have to spend millions to get there. While mining his Klondike claims, he also heads deep into the Alaskan wilderness in search of his next big claim. Tony Beets is also back this season, who this season is pushing hard to cash in his life’s work to extract 9,000 ounces – worth over $ 16 million at today’s prices. hui. Tony also plans to reopen his Indian River operation this season, having spent over $ 5 million on new equipment to operate it and the 24/7 Paradise Hill claims. However, there is a big problem: there is no water license on the Indian River. Meanwhile, returning miner Rick Ness starts the year off with good pay and ahead of schedule. Rick’s goal is 2,000 ounces of gold, the most he has ever mined, but he starts the season without a crew. Two of his key teammates do not return, leaving him to ramp up the power of his operation to make up for the lack of manpower. Rick pulls out a massive half a million dollar bulldozer, one of the biggest you can buy, along with a massive new shovel. Special Forces veteran Fred Lewis is also back. After launching in Oregon last season, Fred travels to the Yukon with the dream of becoming a gold digger and providing a godsend for his team of veterans and is determined not to fail again. After arriving in the Yukon, Fred reaches out to the only person he knows, Parker Schnabel. Season 12 of Gold Rush premieres at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 24, while Dirt is back at 10 p.m. on Friday November 5th. Gold Rush is produced for Discovery by Raw Television, where Dimitri Doganis, James Bates, Tom Sheahan and Mike Gamson are executive producers. For Discovery, Carter Figueroa is the executive producer and Greg Wolf is the coordinating producer. Dirtiness is produced for Discovery by Public School Productions. Doyle is also an executive producer, while Mags Miller is the showrunner.

