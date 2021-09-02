Riot Games appoints Brian Wright as head of entertainment content – The Hollywood Reporter





Riot Games has hired former Netflix executive Brian Wright to a key position in their entertainment studio. Wright will be Director of Content for Riot Entertainment, reporting to League of Legends the studio’s world president of entertainment, Shauna Spenley. As part of his work, he will help forge relationships between the gaming and entertainment industries and target talent and creators to help expand Riot’s intellectual property. The units of creation, production and business will all bring him back. “Brian is a dynamic leader with creative instincts that have led to many shows that have penetrated pop culture and thrilled audiences around the world while working with top showrunners, directors and entertainment creators,” said Spenley. “He’s the perfect visionary to lead Riot’s beloved intellectual property, help create original content and build a first-class studio while staying true to our ‘player first’ philosophy.” Wright said, “I am more than delighted to join Riot Entertainment. The League of Legends Universe is one of the most imaginative and inspired IPs known today – the ultimate playground for inviting the world’s best storytellers. Working with Shauna and the team to build a cutting edge studio is nothing short of a dream come true. Proof of what is possible can be found in Esoteric, Riot’s first animated series, which blew me away with its inspired storytelling, visuals and music. I can’t wait to bring more vivid stories to players and fans around the world. Esoteric, which is slated to air on Netflix later this year, takes place in the League of Legends universe and will trace the origins of two of its champions. This is Riot Entertainment’s first television series. Wright left Netflix in June after seven years with the streamer, where as a young adult vp and family content he helped launch series including Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy and Shadow and bone. He also oversaw the company’s list of global agreements until that position was abolished, which resulted in his departure.

