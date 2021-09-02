Getting Steamy With Brad Pitt: How The Hollywood Hunk Loves His Coffee





Way of life Sep 2, 2021 5:00 PM 3 minutes to read

Brad Pitt likes to slow down and enjoy the moment – with a cup of coffee. Photo / Supplied

Turns out Hollywood star Brad Pitt is just as addicted to coffee as the rest of us. When not starring in action roles and not winning awards, the 57-year-old actor likes to slow down and enjoy the finer things in life, like a freshly brewed cup of tea. You see, we knew he had so much in common with the Hollywood idol. In an exclusive Q&A for The Herald as De’Longhi’s new Global Ambassador, Pitt revealed the secret to the Perfect Coffee Ritual and how he likes to indulge himself. And it turns out her coffee drinking habits are about as far removed from our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as they are. No half-potent team coffee here! “As an American, I normally drink my coffee very quickly,” he admits. “But the European idea, especially the Italian one, of creating some sort of ceremony associated with coffee – I like the idea of ​​sitting on my couch and really enjoying my cup of coffee.” Pitt describes himself as a “serious, professional and committed coffee drinker” – we have even more in common! So what’s her go-to coffee order to start the day off right? “Usually a drinker of three cappuccino in the morning and depending on the job in the afternoon, I could switch to an espresso,” he reveals. That’s a lot of caffeine by any standards – but we’re not judging Brad. Related Articles There’s nothing quite like sitting down over a freshly brewed cup with a friend or two and catching up – and that’s the essence of coffee drinking, Pitt shares. Pitt likes three cappuccinos in the morning. Photo / Supplied “For me, coffee is not just a drink. It creates bonds, it allows you to carve out a moment for yourself, to take a break and to enjoy the moment. “I find this ability to stop, to appreciate the moment and life in general, to be uniquely European and for me – really inspiring.” He’s not the first Hollywood heavyweight to unleash his star power behind a global coffee brand. George Clooney, 58, has been the face of Nespresso since 2006. Matt Damon also appeared in a Nespresso commercial alongside Clooney in 2013. So Pitt is in good company with his new role as the coffee machine company’s global ambassador. He may have starred in countless movies, but the real love story is between Brad and his coffee beans. And we don’t know about you, but it doesn’t help those locking coffee cravings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/getting-steamy-with-brad-pitt-how-the-hollywood-hunk-likes-his-coffee/MTCRPT62FXWX25V2JFWIFLTETE/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos