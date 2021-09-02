WeHo protests for reproductive rights after Texas anti-abortion law – NBC Los Angeles





Late Wednesday, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to dismiss an emergency appeal that would block Texas’ highly restrictive new abortion law. In response, many Southern Californians have traveled to West Hollywood to express their outrage and defend a woman’s right to choose. “Is this the America we want to live in? Asked civil rights lawyer Lisa Bloom at the rally for reproductive rights. “I say no.” The new law, Texas SB8, prohibits abortions once healthcare professionals can detect heart activity, typically around six weeks and before most women know they are pregnant. It effectively bans most abortions in the state, and there are no exceptions for rape or incest. The bill also empowers individuals to prosecute people who “help and encourage” women who seek the procedure. This means abortion providers and anyone involved in facilitating abortions, including anyone who drives a woman to a clinic for an abortion. “Today, women were told they would be stalked in this country simply for seeking access to health care,” said Lindsay Horvath, mayor of West Hollywood. “It is unacceptable !” Georgetown University law professor Lawrence Gostin says he’s worried about Texans after the state legislature passed restrictive abortion law in a nighttime session. Under the new law, people who help perform an abortion face financial damages of up to $ 10,000. “They allowed law enforcement to be delegated to people who might be fanatics,” Gostin said. Supporters of SB8 in Texas even launched a website for anonymous advice. Under the law, anyone who successfully sues another person would be entitled to at least $ 10,000. “Your abortion is your business,” said Sue Dunlap, president of Planned Parenthood LA. “And here in LA, we were going to keep defending that. Either way.” Speaker after speaker took the microphone, with activists saying they fought for the choice determined to fight again. “I anticipate that the actions ahead will be phenomenal,” said Adrienne Spiers of Black Women For Wellness, a social service organization in Los Angeles. “And that’s going to make Texans remember who they are and who they’re kidding with.” Judges who expressed dissenting voices Wednesday night hinted that the Roe v Wade decision legalizing abortion in 1973 was all but overturned. Yet protesters in West Hollywood have insisted that helping Texas women retain this right is now the priority. “The men who write these laws will make sure their teenage daughter has an abortion so she can go to college,” said Shannon Morton of WeHo’s social justice team. “But black and brunette women and girls? It’s a complete assault for them. “We’re with them today right now,” Horvath said. “We also welcome them to West Hollywood to request these services.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/outraged-by-texas-abortion-law-west-hollywood-holds-rally-for-reproductive-rights/2684898/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos