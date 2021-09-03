Ex-buckeye Otis Winston gets his biggest acting role to date.

Then I came home and the day my divorce was final, I walked out of the courtroom, got a phone call and it was BET, Winston said. They chose me for my first speaking role.

It was a TV show called The Game, and it was a start. The show was taped in 2011, and later that year was booked as a model for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit when fate sent him down a lane again. different. Spotted for his size, Winston asked to consider appearing in a movie.

He would become a Winkie in Oz the Great and Mighty, but not just any Winkie. He started from the back but, after seeing his comrades in the service of the Wicked Witch of the West in need, tried to help them with their walk and sense of pace. The directors noticed and quickly moved Winston to the front row.

When he lost his job as a software engineer soon after, he received a mental boost from his 8 year old son that helped him fully embrace his new career.

Picked up my kids from school and said, daddy needs to tell you something. I lost my job, says Winston. My son grabbed my face. He says, daddy, you have a job. Remember, you are an actor. Be an actor, dad.

Taking that leap full-time while continuing to reside in Columbus was not without its obstacles. But even before his stint at Ohio State, or before his brilliant career on the training track, Winston had proven himself capable of beating any odds.

Born with a speech impediment, Winston could not speak properly until the age of 10. The youngest of four boys, he was raised by his mother in social housing on the west side of Youngstown before she moved them (and her younger sister) to Toronto, in southeast Ohio. It was during this time that he found inspiration in the form of a fictional television character who still guides him.

The most positive model I’ve seen was on TV: Heathcliff Huxtable, he said. He was the first black man I ever saw positive. He’s had an impact on my life so I’m doing this so I want a young kid who is depressed and doesn’t know where to go or who might have a speech impediment or a disability, I want him to be able to watch me and say, if he did, I can.

Upon returning to Toronto, Winston said he still spent time with the janitors at his old high school, Muff and Kenny Bill. He can tell them stories about his role as a speaker in Venom or being directed by Jussie Smollett in an appearance on the Empire TV show or even his time in the movie Greenland alongside Butler.

The goal going forward is to land a job as a series regular on a TV show that lasts 7-10 years while continuing to book feature films and get the green light for their own projects. Right now, Winston said he has two scripts that are being considered by a few different networks.

What awaits us after The Plane is unknown. This is how it is in Hollywood or, in this case, Columbus. But as he piles roles upon roles, Winston is convinced that his reputation for treating others with respect and doing things the right way will get him right.