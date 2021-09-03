British actor Reg-Jean Page says he mastered American accents by simulating them in Ubers





Reg-Jean Page stars in “Bridgerton”. David M. Benett / Getty Images While living in LA in his twenties, Reg-Jean Page began to master different American accents.

So the British actor told GQ he tries a new one every time he takes an Uber.

“Usually I’ll stay undercover and put on a New York accent or a West Coast accent,” he said.

Visit the Insider homepage for more stories. british actor Reg-Jean Page used to speak with different American accents whenever he took Ubers in the United States as a method of practicing various dialects, he said GQ Wednesday. The 31-year-old, who grew up in Zimbabwe before moving to London for his high school education, traveled to Los Angeles in his 20s to pursue an acting career. There he began to master a wide range of accents. So, Page used Uber rides as a way to test them, chatting with drivers in a new vehicle every time he ordered a car. “Usually I’ll stay undercover and put on a New York accent or a West Coast accent,” he said. Page compared the exercise to a pianist going through scales in the morning, in that it provided a real outlet for practice outside of readings and auditions. “In the rehearsal room, the actors give themselves a lot of slack. But if you’re not sure if you’re ordering coffee with that accent, where that accent comes from, then that’s not good enough. to go to the screen, ”he said. . Reg-Jean Page in 2020. Mike Marsland / WireImage While in LA, he landed a role as Leonard Knox on the ABC series “For the People,” meeting show producer Shonda Rhimes in the process. It was an introduction that opened the door to his decisive role as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, in “Bridgerton,” an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s romance novels during the Regency era that Rhimes produced as part of his $ 100 million deal with Netflix. Rhimes immediately envisioned Page as the sultry frontman after seeing him on “For the People”. He agreed to sign a one-year contract. “It was like a limited series. I can come in, I can do my bit, and then the Bridgerton family keep going,” Page said. Variety in April after announcing that he would not be returning for season two. While the actor’s days as Duke may be behind him, he’s already should appear in a number of Hollywood projects, including Paramount’s “Dungeons and Dragons” and Netflix’s “The Gray Man”. Read the original article on Initiated

