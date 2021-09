‘The League’ actor to appear at Valpo Market

A new cafe, Evvy’s Coffeehouse, now caffeine LaPorte. The cafe opened Thursday in a little blue house at 1103 Indiana Ave. It specializes in “high quality locally roasted beans, craft drinks, and quick and fresh breakfast options.” “Think of Evvy’s as an extension of your living room – a comfortable place to meet friends, work on your last presentation or read a book,” the company said on its website. “This is your ‘third place’ – not at home, at work or at school, but an anchor in the community, where smiles wrap around hot drinks and the rays of the sun shine through. old leaded glass. From colorful works of art, to a warm atmosphere and sparkling garden lights, Evvy’s celebrates the ‘joie de vivre’, the joy of living. “ The cafe exclusively brews coffee roasted in Valparaiso by Yaggy Road Roasting Co., which uses coffee beans from around the world sourced only from ethical and eco-friendly farms. The house mix, for example, mixes beans from Papua New Guinea and Guatemala. The menu includes lattes, cortados, americanos, cappuccinos, espressos, affogatos, black mokas and Pat’s Drink, which mixes the espresso with steamed milk, English caramel syrup, whipped cream and caramel crumble. You can add flavors like English caramel, dark chocolate and Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar or milk options that include almond, oats and coconut. Outside of the cafe, customers can get chai lattes, cold infused iced teas, hot teas, hot chocolates, shaken mint lemonades, and root beer floats with Valpo Velvet vanilla ice cream. , as well as freshly baked pastries like croissants. There is a variety of indoor seating and an outdoor patio with pastel beach chairs and artificial turf. Evvy’s Coffee is open from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information call 219-448-0339, email [email protected], visit evvyscoffee.com, or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.

