Actor Sidharth Shukla Dies at 40, Suspected of Heart Attack | Latest India News





Popular TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with his role in longtime TV series Balika Vadhu, died on Thursday. He was 40 years old. Shukla, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, was taken to RN Cooper Municipal Hospital at around 11 a.m., but doctors pronounced him dead. The initial report says he died of a heart attack. We will not be able to confirm the cause of his death, however, until we have completed the autopsy, said a chief medical officer in the hospital’s forensic department. After the autopsy, a forensic expert at the hospital said Shuklas’ cause of death was inconclusive. The hospital sent his viscera along with a few organs to the state’s forensic laboratory, Kalina, for further investigation. The autopsy was performed by qualified medical experts. But to dispel the allegations of foul play, we sent the samples to FSL for further investigation. There they will investigate the toxicity as well as other details. We did not see any marks of internal injury on the body, said a chief medical officer at the hospital. Shukla began her showbiz career as a model and made her acting debut with a starring role on the Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na TV show. He then appeared in shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se … Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but it was Balika Vadhu who made him famous. Besides Bigg Boss 13, he has appeared on other reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, produced by Karan Johar, where he played a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The actor’s sudden death at a young age came as a shock to his colleagues and others in the industry. OMG! It is so shocking! Words will fail to describe the shock and the feeling of loss of those close to them! May he rest in peace, actor Manoj Bajpayee said on Twitter. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta described Shuklas’ passing as extremely tragic. No age to have a heart attack. No age to leave. It is extremely sad and disturbing. I hope this time sadness, reflection and mourning will not be converted into Tamasha by idiots, Mehta wrote. Actor Riteish Deshmukh said he was shocked beyond words. Left too early. Condolences to his family, his relatives. – He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed – rest in peace my brother. Om Shanti. Lunchbox actor Nimrat Kaur tweeted that Shuklas’ passing was terribly shocking and heartbreaking.

