Marvel kicks off new origin story with ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’: NPR

The summer movie season ends with an origin story, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. This is Marvel’s last superhero movie and his first with an Asian star. Critic Bob Mondello says that when he entered the theater he had only one thought.

BOB MONDELLO, BYLINE: Ten rings – 10 – and there were only six Infinity Stones. And remember how long it took Thanos to get this whole set back? And according to the trailers …

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS”)

FALA CHEN: (Like Li) The 10 rings are stronger than anything in your universe.

MONDELLO: Turns out collecting rings isn’t the point. They’ve been in the family for generations – well, a millennial generation, but we’ll get to that. Either way, buddies Shaun and Katy, who park cars at a fancy San Francisco hotel, make enough clowns at first to make you forget the rings until on a city bus some guys are fighting.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character, non-English language spoken).

AWKWAFINA: (Like Katy) You’ve got the wrong guy. Does he look like he can fight? Come on, my brother.

MONDELLO: The ringleader pushes Katy, and Simu Liu’s gentle-mannered Shaun is suddenly from all angles. Suddenly he sends the guy flying. Then, before going all Jackie Chan on the henchman, he registers himself.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS”)

SIMU LIU: (Like Shaun) Are you okay?

MONDELLO: She is, although played by Awkwafina, she also has her eyes wide eyed at what she does best, but has just established that he can do. And as the baddies are tossed like salad – a guy with a machete arm slicing and dicing and Shaun pulling out of his jacket to time one guy and then back into another guy’s stopwatch, you’ll probably have googly eyes. too . This is one of many martial arts sequences, and whether they take the form of acrobatics on a 20 story high bamboo scaffolding or ballet moves among wandering trees, they are invariably crafty, something you can’t say about most bone crushes. slugfests in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS”)

LIU: (Like Shaun) I’ll save you some time. Just keep doing it.

MONDELLO: They’re also at the service of a story that presents director Destin Daniel Cretton with a whole to-do list, introducing not only a new superhero, but like in, say, the “Black Panther,” creating quite a world that comes with its own visual and cultural touchstones and family conventions.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS”)

CHEN: (like Li) You are your mother. And whether you like it or not, you’re your father too.

MONDELLO: Fortunately, the director is getting a lot of world-building help, as Shaun’s father, the guy with the 10 rings, is played by Hong Kong superstar and actor extraordinary Tony Leung, who single-handedly connects the film to dozens of Asian martial arts epics. , crazy romances and gangster thrillers. Those thugs on the bus? His guys.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS”)

TONY LEUNG: (As Xu Wenwu) I told my men that they couldn’t kill me if they tried. Glad I was right.

MONDELLO: Thanks, dad. There’s also the sister, played by newcomer Meng’er Zhang, who has her own issues with her father and, frankly, a more interesting story than her brother. I hesitate to say give the lady a spinoff because then I’ll have to see it again. But she and Awkwafina sort of – you should forgive the expression – around most of the warriors in the movie and its main character, who hid in plain sight after skillfully changing his name to Shaun. His real name is…

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS”)

LIU: (as Shaun) SCHANG – Schang.

AWKWAFINA: (Like Katy) Schang?

LIU: (like Shaun) Yeah.

AWKWAFINA: (Like Katy) You changed your name from Shang to Shaun?

LIU: (like Shaun) Yeah. I do not…

AWKWAFINA: (Like Katy) I wonder how your father found you.

LIU: (like Shaun) I was 15, okay?

AWKWAFINA: (Like Katy) What’s your rationale for the name change? You hide and your name is Michael, you go on and change it to Mishal (ph).

LIU: (Like Shaun) That’s not what happened.

MONDELLO: The legendary kingdom in which they find themselves has many creatures from Asian iconography, two of which are large and scaly and bear names. But I found myself seeing them as Slytherin and Smaug. And, yes, I know Slytherin isn’t a creature in Harry Potter, and Smaug is in a whole different franchise, but you’ll understand when you see them. Either way, they’re part of the big boisterous finish that’s seemingly contractually required from all Marvel movies, but at least has the merit of being different in “Shang-Chi,” which is a plus. because now that Marvel has its 10 origin story rings out of the way, it will be back and back and possibly back.

I am Bob Mondello.

