Zorba composer and political maverick Mikis Theodorakis dies at the age of 96 | Greece





Famous Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, who composed the classic 1964 film Zorba the Greek and was an icon of resistance to the former military junta, has died in Athens at the age of 96. A prolific talent and a political maverick, Theodorakis was revered in his home country for his inspiring music and his defiance during the junta that ruled from 1967 to 1974. Following the announcement of his death on Thursday, the Greek flag was half-masted at the Acropolis as Parliament observed a minute’s silence. But Theodorakis was perhaps best known in the world for his film scores, which also included Z in 1969 and Serpico in 1973. His work ranged from operas to choral music and popular songs, providing a soundtrack to life. from his country. In recent years he has suffered from heart problems, for which he had previously been treated in hospital. Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said: Today we have lost part of Greece’s soul. Mikis Theodorakis, our Mikis, the teacher, the intellectual, the radical has passed away. President Katerina Sakellaropoulou hailed him as a Pan-Hellenic personality who was also a universal artist, an invaluable asset to our musical culture. He was given a rich and fruitful life which he lived with passion, a life devoted to music, the arts, our country and its people, dedicated to the ideas of freedom, justice, equality and solidarity. social. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announcing the three days of national mourning, said during a cabinet meeting: Mikis Theodorakis is now entering eternity. His voice fell silent and with him all Hellenism fell silent. Born in a family of Cretan origin on July 29, 1925 on the island of Chios, north of the Aegean Sea, Theodorakis joined the resistance against the German and Italian occupation of Greece at the age of 17, during the Second World War. After musical studies at the Paris Conservatory, Theodorakis was elected leftist deputy in Parliament in 1964. That year, he also signed the theme of Zorba the Greek, on which the actor Anthony Quinn danced the popular sirtaki which was to be known as the Zorba dance. When a dictatorship took control of the government in a coup in 1967, Theodorakis was one of the first leftist politicians to be arrested. Pardoned a year later, he participated in the establishment of the Clandestine Patriotic Front, which led to a new detention and a ban on his work. Even in old age, he maintained an active interest in the politics of Greece and its slide into economic crisis, living largely out of sight of the public in a house under the Acropolis. He sharply criticized former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whom he accused of betraying his left-wing roots by agreeing to impose EU-mandated austerity reforms after coming to power in 2015.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/02/mikis-theodorakis-composer-political-maverick-zorba-greek-dies-aged-96 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos