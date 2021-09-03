NYS Fairs drag show returns this weekend, celebrating diversity and authenticity

This weekend marks the Latino Village’s third appearance at the New York State Fair Sept 3-6 and it’s bringing back food, music, and an even bigger drag show this year.

The second Latino Village drag show will return to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 5. Samantha Vega and four other Latinx artists will come together for an evening of music and entertainment on the Talent Showcase.

Latino Village at NYS Fair Superintendent Elisa Morales first presented the Dragster Showcase at the Fairgrounds in 2019. Hosted by Vega, the show that year featured three performers who had been seen on RuPauls Drag Show.

To me, this is diversity at its best, but its exposure to people who have differing views on the LGBTQ community and lag behind. There are a lot of misconceptions, Morales said.

She said that when the event was initially announced they received negative feedback, but when the evening of the event arrived, many different people came to enjoy the show.

It was really wonderful to see so many different people of different nationalities and backgrounds coming together to have a good time for what I consider a family event, she said.

Now, even with more performers, host and coordinator Samantha Vega ensures it will always be a family show.

Drag shouldn’t be vulgar or rude, she said. There will be no curse.

Vega goes to the NYS fair from Rochester, but is from Caracas, Venezuela. She has been performing since the 90s and made her debut while studying at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

The fundraiser was not just a drag show, but a drag competition. Vega came in at the last minute and ended up winning. The rest is drag history.

Once you get to this point and have this bug, you’re hooked. You are a drag queen for life, said Vega.

Artist Samantha Vega returns for a second year, bringing the NYS Fair Drag Show to the Latino Village on Sunday, September 4. Photo provided | syracuse.com

Since then, she has won several other awards for her drag performances such as Salt City Drag Battle 2019 and 2020 winner, Miss Gay Syracuse 2008, Miss CNY Entertainer of the Year 2008 and more. She loves performing songs by other Latino artists, like her tribute to Celia Cruz which she brought to the NYS Fair in 2019.

It speaks to my culture, it speaks to the power of women who have grown from nothing to great, she said.

Morales saw Vega perform at a weekly drag show she hosted in Rain. Morales asked if Vega would be interested in bringing him to the fair.

Vega said she wanted to bring an unforgettable spectacle to festival goers, she had no idea what impact it would have until they received the audience’s comments.

Some people have said that it really made them appreciate their authentic selves and celebrate their homosexuality. It’s no secret that in the Hispanic and Latino community being gay or homosexual is taboo, said Vega. I think those people who come to the fair and see us being ourselves and celebrating and spreading love to everyone has made a difference in their lives. It made them realize who they really are on the inside and manifest themselves to the world.

Shows like RuPauls Drag Race have also helped introduce drag and queer culture into mainstream pop culture, but Vega said there are many expressions of drag.

We thought drag was just a man in a robe, but drag is fluid, drag has no gender. Drag all have different expressions. There isn’t just one way to drag and I think it celebrates the people who perform. His performance art which is larger than life, said Vega. But the one thing they all have in common is that once each person takes the stage, they feel beautiful, they feel empowered, and during those 3-5 minutes, they’re in a whole different place. world.

The second Latino Village Talent Showcase drag show will be hosted by Samantha Vega and feature all Latinx performers at 4 p.m. on September 5, 2021.Photo provided | syracuse.com

The Sunday Night Latinx performer roster is rounded out with Eva Flow, Elizabeth Conde, Chaka KhantEven who are Puerto Rican and Natalie Taylor who is Mexican and Italian. Vega noted that Eva Flow is also an award-winning artist and that Chaka KhantEven has a background in musical theater and will be performing live.

There will be songs sung in both Spanish and English as the show is meant to be a celebration of Hispanic culture.

We have a bit of everything, said Vega. These are some of the most amazing queens I have seen and worked with.

