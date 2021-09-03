TikTok’s First Family is now streaming. Will his fans follow?

Connect with us

TikTok’s first family has landed on Hulu.

On Friday, the streaming service launched its new series, “The D’Amelio Family,” which follows the behind-the-scenes lives of TikTok influencer siblings Charli, 17, and Dixie, 20, and their parents, Marc and Heidi D ‘Amelio as they navigate social media stardom.

The show marks the launch of the family in a more old-fashioned format: television.

After using their phones and social media as a way to connect with their followers, the D’Amelios said they were excited to explore a more traditional way of entertainment, a step that a handful of other influencers have taken. tried with little success in the past.

“We haven’t had the right place to say these things the way we want to say them, whether it’s the way we deal with it all mentally or topics about how we think we’ve been treated on the internet,” Charli, who is the most followed person on TikTok (currently with over 123 million subscribers), told NBC News ahead of the show’s release. “I feel like these are things they want to hear.

Charli began her rise to influential stardom on TikTok at the end of 2019 and has grown in popularity by performing dance trends. Dixie’s fame and his followers came soon after.

“We were posting videos on the Internet. For a long time people didn’t even hear our voice,” Dixie said. “We all think it’s important for people to see what it was like when the phones were turned off.”

The family already has his own YouTube channel, which has over 1.6 million subscribers. But the show goes even further in their life.

Marc said that initially he wasn’t sure why Hulu wanted to do a series about his family, but after filming started he realized that showing the ups and downs of his daughters’ lives online could help other young people manage their own social media presence.

Everyone is concerned with how to navigate online and that’s what I think this show portrays, and hopefully people will take something away from it, he said.

While the sisters have said they enjoy reality TV shows, like “Dance Moms” and “Selling Sunset,” they don’t see their new series as a foray into “Real Housewives” or “Keeping Up” territory. with the Kardashians “.

“We said [Hulu] we don’t want it to be filled with drama, ”Charli said. “We don’t want to overturn the tables. It’s not us, it’s not true and we’re not going to say it. “

That’s not to say they haven’t had some dramatic moments in their lives.

In November, the family backlash face for a video from their series titled “Dinner with the D’Amelios. Charli was criticized for pulling faces when personal chef Aaron May, a family friend, described the dishes he cooked for them at dinner, including paella. She also made faces and gagged faces. trying it out. As a result, she lost subscribers on TikTok and posted an emotional livestream in which she said she didn’t “mean to be hurtful or really want to put anyone down.” .

Much has changed since then, and Hulu is hoping millions of influencer followers will tune in to see how fame has affected the family.

In December, when the show was announced, Belisa Balaban, vice president of documentaries at Hulu, said in a press release that the streamer is excited to “partner with the DAmelio family to give viewers an authentic look at the complicated lives of these two trustworthy young women who have been propelled to the top of the social media algorithm.”

She added that the show joins the streamer’s “growing list of human experience docuseries.”

Hollywood has spent many years trying to capitalize on the success and popularity of social media stars with less than brilliant results.

For example, in 2015, “Grace Helbig’s show“, which was a short-lived talk show on E! run by Helbig, a YouTube star with over 2.6 million subscribers, only aired for one season.” Haters Back Off, “a Netflix show that starred YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, who has nearly 11 million subscribers on her “Miranda Sings” channel, received lackluster reviews. canceled after two seasons. Earlier this year, YouTube star Lilly Singh’s late night show on NBC, A Little Late With Lilly Singh, ” finished after two years.

Still, the jump could prove fruitful.

Dixie, along with TikTokers Bella Poarch and Addison Rae, have already launched relatively successful musical careers. Rae also starred in Netflix’s recent release “He’s All That,” which despite bad reviews generated a buzz on social media.

Prior to the show’s release, the D’Amelios used their huge audience to promote it heavily, uploading clips and trailers to their TikTok accounts. The show too has his own TikTok account, which by Friday had amassed 518,400 subscribers.

Some fans of the D’Amelio sisters said they were excited to see their favorite influencers on a different medium.

Rima Odat, a teenage girl from Chicago who runs a dedicated Twitter fan page for Charli, said she plans to throw parties with her friends around the world.

“It’s a big deal, so we’re probably going to text each other and say what our favorite parts of the show are over each episode, and I just think it’s really fun,” she said. .

She has already started tweeting her thoughts on the show.

Diana Alexe, 14, who lives in Europe and runs a Dixie fan page on Instagram, said she hopes to feel an even stronger connection to the stars after watching the series.

“I’m excited because we’ll see what their life really is like,” Diana said in an Instagram post. “It’s a little hard to see the feelings through some [social media] messages so that the show helps us have a better connection with them, and I hope people will realize that their lives are not perfect either. “

In response to a tweet from Charli ask fans what their favorite part of the series has been so far, many responded with positive feedback.

Others seemed more skeptical.

“Uh why the DAmelio family is getting a reality show !?” a nobody tweeted.

“So the damelio family really had their own reality show on hulu,” another person wrote.

And some are just not used to paying for the entertainment they consume.

“It actually sounds funny but I don’t have Hulu,” one TikTok user said in a comment. on Charli’s recent video with a trailer for the show.

