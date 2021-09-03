TikTok’s First Family is now streaming. Will his fans follow?

TikTok’s first family has landed on Hulu.

On Friday, the streaming service launched its new series, “The D’Amelio Family,” which follows the behind-the-scenes lives of TikTok influencer siblings Charli, 17, and Dixie, 20, and their parents, Marc and Heidi D ‘Amelio as they navigate social media stardom.

The show marks the launch of the family in a more old-fashioned format: television.

After using their phones and social media as a way to connect with their followers, the D’Amelios said they were excited to explore a more traditional way of entertainment, a step that a handful of other influencers have taken. tried with little success in the past.

“We haven’t had the right place to say these things the way we want to say them, whether it’s the way we deal with it all mentally or topics about how we think we’ve been treated on the internet,” Charli, who is the most followed person on TikTok (currently with over 123 million subscribers), told NBC News ahead of the show’s release. “I feel like these are things they want to hear.

Charli began her rise to influential stardom on TikTok at the end of 2019 and has grown in popularity by performing dance trends. Dixie’s fame and his followers came soon after.

“We were posting videos on the Internet. For a long time people didn’t even hear our voice,” Dixie said. “We all think it’s important for people to see what it was like when the phones were turned off.”

The family already has his own YouTube channel, which has over 1.6 million subscribers. But the show goes even further in their life.

Marc said that initially he wasn’t sure why Hulu wanted to do a series about his family, but after filming started he realized that showing the ups and downs of his daughters’ lives online could help other young people manage their own social media presence.

Everyone is concerned with how to navigate online and that’s what I think this show portrays, and hopefully people will take something away from it, he said.

While the sisters have said they enjoy reality TV shows, like “Dance Moms” and “Selling Sunset,” they don’t see their new series as a foray into “Real Housewives” or “Keeping Up” territory. with the Kardashians “.

“We said [Hulu] we don’t want it to be filled with drama, ”Charli said. “We don’t want to overturn the tables. It’s not us, it’s not true and we’re not going to say it. “

That’s not to say they haven’t had some dramatic moments in their lives.