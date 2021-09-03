A Love Letter To Los Angeles concert on Disney +

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed editors. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

At 19, musician and Los Angeles native Billie Eilish already has a clear idea of ​​who she is and how her roots define her. Eilishs new concert film, Happier than ever: a love letter to Los Angeles, who premieres on Disney Plusto September 3, is a live performance that pays homage to the place she calls home.

Eilish’s sophomore album, Happier than ever, was released on July 30, and this special will feature it in sequential order of each song on the album. Co-directed by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and Oscar-winning animator Patrick Osborne, the film is first and foremost a concert film that also features an animated version of Eilish interwoven into the narrative as she embarks on a dreamlike journey to some of her favorite places in LA.

Where can you stream Billie Eilish’s new concert?

You can broadcast Happier than ever: a love letter to Los Angeles, as well as the next titles of Walt Disney Studios, on Disney +. Streaming service is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Porto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, UK or US can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, etc.

Disney + is home to Pixar films and shorts as well as Walt Disney Studios films, Marvel films and series, Disney Channel original series, Star Wars films and series, and National Geographic titles. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as The Mandalorian, Luca, upcoming series like Hawk Eye, and more.

What is “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles” about?

Billie Eilish recently announced a world tour in 2022 to support her new album, Happier than ever, But in case you can’t get tickets, her special new Disney + looks will be just as exciting as a live show. Half concert experience, half animated film, Happier than ever: a love letter to Los Angeles takes a look at LA’s deco aesthetic and Eilish’s atmospheric voice and combines the two in this unique concert film.

The concerts part of Happier than ever was shot at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and features musical collaborations with Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, as well as Eilishs FINNEAS ‘brother (and producer), the Los Angeles Childrens Chorus and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo. Legendary composer and arranger David Campbell, who has spent much of his career working with the LA Philharmonic, provides orchestral arrangements.

Disney is incredibly iconic, Eilish explained when announcing the special, which is her Disney + debut. So collaborating on something like that is a huge honor. Being able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and in which I grew up is so exciting for me. I hope you like it.

How to sign up for Disney +

To stream Billie Eilishs concert film Happier than ever: a love letter to Los Angeles on Disney +, you can subscribe to disney + today from $ 7.99 or $ 79.99 for a one-year subscription.

Disney + is available on devices such as Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TVs, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC. If you’re worried about signing in to the service, check their list of supported devices and sign up to receive email updates to find out which devices are compatible.

In addition to new music content like the Eilishs concert, Disney + also has special offers like Taylor Swift Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, and Beyonc’s visual album Black is king.Disney + is also home to classic movies like Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Robin Hood, A Life of Insects, and The princess and the Frog which you can watch on demand, as well as original Disney Channel shows and TV series like Sky High, Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible, and The owl’s house. They also have a lot of properties that you wouldn’t expect, like The Wedding Princess, The Simpsons, Home Alone, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, Hamilton, and more.

