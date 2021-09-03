Nicole Scherzinger sued over Pussycat Dolls reunion – The Hollywood Reporter





Nicole Scherzinger agreed to a reunion of the Pussycat Dolls, the great musical group of the early 2000s. Then COVID-19 hit. Now, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, she is threatening to walk away from the grand tour unless she gets a controlling stake and full creative control to revive the group. The complaint comes from Robin Antin, who founded The Pussycat Dolls and then introduced this dance / singing troupe to the mainstream on a tip from Jimmy Iovine. The lawsuit will determine the future of the group as its target is Scherzinger, arguably the biggest breakthrough of the Pussycat Dolls and an important face in various music-themed competitive shows (X factor, Dancing with the stars, Masked singer). She also diversified into work in television and film (Moana, Dirty dance). Antin, represented by famous lawyer Richard Busch, alleges that towards the end of 2019, she and Scherzinger reached an agreement for a reunion tour and a new Pussycat Dolls business venture. Scherzinger would get 49%, under a shorthand deal she calls a memorandum of understanding. Scherzinger promoted the tour he is credited with in the complaint, but the pandemic then halted musical tours around the world. She “now refuses to participate in the tour”, indicates the complaint, adding that she “demanded to renegotiate the terms of the memorandum of understanding”. According to the complaint, Scherzinger now wants to be 75 percent owner with final decision-making power, and she refuses to go on the reunion tour unless she gets what she wants. And now, because tour dates cannot be confirmed, Live Nation is reportedly demanding $ 600,000 that it has put together. Due to COVID, touring is only slowly escalating at this point, and this lawsuit comes with an uncommon claim for early breach of contract (along with other contractual claims and one for fiduciary duty). Scherzinger’s lawyer did not immediately comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/music-news/pussycat-dolls-nicole-scherzinger-lawsuit-1235008187/

