Street Talk: Taste of Hollywood Comes to Grand Rapids

Don’t be surprised if you start bumping into a few Hollywood guys in town very soon.

Principal shooting is set to begin this month for Block Party, a family comedy in the vein of Barbershop and The Best Man Holiday.

African-American-run production company Diversify productions has started pre-production on the film, which will be shot in Grand Rapids. The company is also hiring a Michigan-based casting director.

Branch Out Productions, owned by women, was started with the goal of making Michigan a hub for various actors, producers and filmmakers. Branch Out initiates and develops mainstream film and television projects created and organized by culturally diverse filmmakers and content creators.

The story is the creation of a native of Grand Rapids and the president of Branch Out Productions Lisa Mathis. The film will be directed by the highly regarded Dawn Wilkinson.

At the end of last month, the production company was in final negotiations with several well-known actors, including Antoinette Robertson, Oscar nominee Marguerite Avery, Baker Birgundi, Emmy nominated Jean Amos, Lünell and Charlyne yi. Additionally, Mathis said the film will feature a variety of local actors and performers to complete the cast of the set.

Our comedy, Block Party, is set in Michigan, so it’s important to add as much regional flavor as possible, Mathis said. Were going the extra mile to launch locally while bringing more jobs to Michigan to strengthen our hub for various actors, producers and filmmakers. We believe that the casting of local actors is good for the economy and for creativity.

The film follows Harvard graduate Keke McQueen played by Robertson, who is eager to pursue the next stage of his life away from his beloved hometown of Grand Rapids for a lucrative career in Atlanta. But when she finds out that her grandmother Janice (Avery) is showing early signs of dementia, Keke puts her career on the line to save her grandmother, the annual Juneteenth Block Party. Meanwhile, in all the chaos, Keke falls back in love with her hometown and its people.

Much of the photography is expected to take place this month at various locations in Grand Rapids. Those interested in following the progress of the films can register on Instagram, @branchoutfilm, or visit the production company website at www.BranchOutFilms.com.

Essential service

Western Michigan Works! accepts nominations for its 2021 Beverly A. Drake Awards for Essential Services.

The annual rewards program rewards frontline workers for exceeding expectations. The winners will be announced in November, recognized at an upcoming Economic Club of Grand Rapids meeting and awarded a $ 100 Meijer gift card. The deadline for nominations is September 21.

The past two years have highlighted the importance of hard-working frontline workers, and they undoubtedly deserve to be recognized, said Marc Bergsma, president of West Michigan Works! workforce development council.

Essential service award categories include administrative / clerical workers, skilled labor, non-profit organizations, cleaning / housekeeping / grounds maintenance, child care, catering, government, healthcare / elderly care, hospitality, retail and transportation.

As we continue to navigate the pandemic, we must recognize the countless essential behind-the-scenes workers who keep our businesses and communities strong, Bergsma said.

To be eligible for an essential services award, individuals must have at least two years of employment with their current business; occupy a non-managerial position; and demonstrate pride in their work, a positive attitude, a strong work ethic and effective time management.

In addition, the candidate must work at West Michigan Works! Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon and Ottawa counties service area. Winners are chosen by a committee of West Michigan Works! workforce development council.

To learn more about the Essential Service Award or to nominate a frontline worker, people can visit westmiworks.org/esa.

Stand straight

A new life-size sculpture capturing the spirit and strength of pediatric patients at Bronson Children’s Hospital now stands on the grounds of Bronson Methodist Hospital at the corner of Vine and Jasper streets.

The sculpture, created by the artist Josh Diedrich, was unveiled on August 24. The piece includes realistic bronze figures of six children. One of the images is a depiction of a real mom with her baby born in Bronson. Other figures are loosely based on images submitted by parents of patients at Bronson Children’s Hospital.

This sculpture was funded by the Bronson Health Foundation largely by the Polzin family in memory of Jean Polzin passed away in 2017. He served on the board of directors of the Bronson Health Foundation from 1987 to 2015.

This piece pays homage to John as he exemplified the healing power of kindness and humble generosity in our community to support Bronsons’ youngest patients, said Terry Morrow, Vice President of Development, Bronson Healthcare. We honor John and his wife Kay for this donation and their long-standing commitment to ensuring that Bronson Children’s Hospital is fully prepared to care for the children in our community.

Diedrich began sculpting in his studio just before the start of the pandemic. He said that after the first day of quarantine he carried the figures home.

I started adding clay to the statues in my living room, he said. I spent the next five months sculpting them from home. I myself was patient for several long periods of time as a child because I needed to have my hands reconstructed. It is my hope that every child who enters the hospital can end up somewhere in the room.

The sculpture is in cast bronze, made using the traditional lost wax method. The statues are attached to a 2,000 pound pedestal of cultured stone, ultra-high performance concrete, on a steel frame.

We hope this sculpture serves as a visually pleasing landmark for Bronson Children’s Hospital, Morrow said. It reflects Bronson’s commitment to be the only children’s hospital in southwest Michigan. Our dedicated pediatric and neonatal staff go above and beyond to provide specialized care and services to our young patients every day.