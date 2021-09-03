‘Cinderella’ Cast Join James Corden for ‘Crosswalk the Musical’ – The Hollywood Reporter





James Corden kicked off another segment of his “Crosswalk the Musical” series in Thursday’s episode of The late show, and this time he welcomed his Cinderella co-stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel. The segment opened with Corden disguised as a Fairy Godmother, joking that he had given Porter the wrong address because he was “intimidated.” “Billy Porter is the only actor I’ve ever met who is almost as talented as I am,” the late-night host joked. Porter eventually joined Cabello and Menzel, immediately calling Corden and reminding him that he is “the only one who is going to play the fairy godmother” while Corden can play “the rat” like he does in the film, which Corden has argued that he is. ‘it was a Mouse. The co-stars then changed to their Amazon characters. Cinderella and stopped traffic to perform songs from the film on the somewhat busy streets of Los Angeles. The Cinderella the actors and singers sang some of the songs they cover in the musical, including the mix of “Rhythm Nation” by Janet Jackson and “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree. A few drivers looked amused and confused while others seemed slightly annoyed that their ride had been delayed. The modern take on the classic fairy tale, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, portrays the princess, played by Cabello, as an independent woman who is focused on making her fashion dreams come true. The jukebox musical features the actors’ versions of popular songs like “Material Girl” by Madonna, “Somebody to Love” by Queen and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. The film marks Cabello’s acting debut. A clip of the flash mob started circulating over the past weekend, leading to negative reactions to Corden’s dance moves. In a video uploaded to twitter, the host, dressed as a mouse, pushed his groin towards the cars. The moment appears in the performance “Crosswalk the Musical” as Corden, Porter, Menzel and Cabello have fun with Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” with backing dancers and some props. The segment ends with Porter, who plays the fabulous godfather nicknamed “Fab G” in the movie, transforming Corden into a real mouse. “Bibbidi-bobbidi bye bitch,” Porter says to the camera. from amazon Cinderella is streaming now. To concern The late show‘s Cinderella musical below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/camila-cabello-billy-porter-idina-menzel-james-corden-cinderella-crosswalk-musical-1235006063/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos